Trend bullish for Nifty50, Bank Nifty indices; buy near support levels

Traders and investors should take note that around the 44,100 level, the index becomes an attractive "must buy" zone for investors given the bullish trend on the charts. The recommended trading strategy for both near and short term would be to buy on dips near the identified support levels. Capitalizing on potential price rebounds from these support zones would maximize gains while aligning with the upward trend.
On the higher side, resistance is expected around 45,900 and 46,375. A close above 46,375 could lead to further gains, with the next resistance seen around 47,200. Staying attentive to the index's performance and closely monitoring support and resistance levels will enable traders and investors to make well-informed decisions. Being cautious of oversold conditions can enhance risk management strategies and overall trading success in the Nifty Bank Index.