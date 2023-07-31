Trend bullish for Nifty50, Bank Nifty indices; buy near support levels

Nifty 50 Index

The Nifty Index, presently trading at 19,646.05, is displaying a bullish trend on charts. Despite the recent weakness, the index has managed to find support near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (20DEMA) at 19,575. This support level is crucial for traders to monitor, as a close below it could trigger further correction in the near term, potentially leading the index to test the next support level at 19,200. On the upside, if the index successfully trades and closes above the level of 19,900, it may signal a continuation of the bullish trend, potentially opening doors for further gains towards the resistance level at 20,180.



Given the prevailing bullish sentiment, the most prudent trading strategy would be to strategically buy near the identified support levels. Investors can capitalize on potential price rebounds from these support zones, which offer attractive entry points. By adopting this approach, traders can maximize their gains in line with the upward trend.

Nifty Bank Index