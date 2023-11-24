F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on Nifty for November expiry

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY

Buy NIFTY (30-November Expiry) 19900 CALL at Rs 79 & simultaneously sell 20000 CALL at Rs 39

Lot Size 50

Cost of the strategy Rs 40 (Rs 2,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 3,000; If NIFTY closes at or above 20000 on 30 Nov expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 19,940

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.50

Approx margin required Rs 20,000

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the NIFTY Futures during the November series till now, where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent with Nifty rising by 5 per cent.



NIFTY has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 15-September and 17-October 2023



Short term trend of the NIFTY is strong as it has placed above its 11- and 20-day EMA.



Amongst the NIFTY options, aggressive Put writing is seen at 19700 - 19800 levels.



FIIs long to short ratio in the Index futures segment stands at an oversold level of 0.29 levels which in-turn suggest higher possibility of a short covering by them from heron.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.



