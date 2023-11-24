F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on Nifty for November expiry

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Long build up is seen in the NIFTY Futures during the November series till now, where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent with Nifty rising by 5 per cent.
- NIFTY has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 15-September and 17-October 2023
- Short term trend of the NIFTY is strong as it has placed above its 11- and 20-day EMA.
- Amongst the NIFTY options, aggressive Put writing is seen at 19700 - 19800 levels.
- FIIs long to short ratio in the Index futures segment stands at an oversold level of 0.29 levels which in-turn suggest higher possibility of a short covering by them from heron.