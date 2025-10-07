Home / Markets / News / Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing

Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing

Fabtech Technologies shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fabtech Technologies IPO listing: Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering firm, made its stock market debut on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191. Shortly after listing, the stock slipped by 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹182.40.
 
On the BSE, the shares also opened at ₹192. However, post-listing movement was choppy, with the stock declining nearly 5 per cent from its opening price to touch a low of ₹181.45 during intraday trade.
 
Despite the muted listing, Fabtech’s debut price came in slightly above expectations in the grey market, where its unlisted shares were trading flat at around ₹191 per share ahead of the IPO listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Fabtech Technologies subscription status

As per data from the NSE, the offering attracted bids for over 24.52 million shares against 12.06 million shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 2.03 times. Retail investors led the subscription with their portion oversubscribed by 2.08 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 2.03 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 1.97 times.  ALSO READ| Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe?

Fabtech Technologies IPO details

Fabtech Technologies launched its ₹230-crore initial public offering with a fresh issue of 12.1 million equity shares, entirely consisting of new shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹181 to ₹191 per share, and investors could bid in lots of 75 shares.
 
The subscription window was open from September 29 to October 1, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, October 3, 2025.
 
Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Unistone Capital served as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to disclosures in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Fabtech plans to allocate ₹127 crore from the net proceeds to meet working capital needs. An additional ₹30 crore is earmarked for inorganic growth through acquisitions, with the remaining funds going toward general corporate purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trent shares drop 4% on Q2 update; analysts cautious, should you sell?

Elecon Engineering rises 44% in six months; Emkay Global sees 25% upside

Rupee strengthens after two days of decline; opens higher at 88.72/$

TCS Q2 preview: Margins, profit seen muted QoQ; India business to stay flat

Foreign investors should turn positive on India by early 2026: Sujan Hajra

Topics :Stock MarketFabtechMarketsBSENSEIPO marketIPO listing time

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story