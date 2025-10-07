Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing
Fabtech Technologies shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191SI Reporter New Delhi
Fabtech Technologies IPO listing: Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering firm, made its stock market debut on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191. Shortly after listing, the stock slipped by 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹182.40.
On the BSE, the shares also opened at ₹192. However, post-listing movement was choppy, with the stock declining nearly 5 per cent from its opening price to touch a low of ₹181.45 during intraday trade.
Despite the muted listing, Fabtech’s debut price came in slightly above expectations in the grey market, where its unlisted shares were trading flat at around ₹191 per share ahead of the IPO listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
Fabtech Technologies subscription status
As per data from the NSE, the offering attracted bids for over 24.52 million shares against 12.06 million shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 2.03 times. Retail investors led the subscription with their portion oversubscribed by 2.08 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 2.03 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 1.97 times. ALSO READ| Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe?
Fabtech Technologies IPO details
Fabtech Technologies
launched its ₹230-crore initial public offering with a fresh issue of 12.1 million equity shares, entirely consisting of new shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹181 to ₹191 per share, and investors could bid in lots of 75 shares.
The subscription window was open from September 29 to October 1, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, October 3, 2025.
Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Unistone Capital served as the sole book-running lead manager.
According to disclosures in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Fabtech plans to allocate ₹127 crore from the net proceeds to meet working capital needs. An additional ₹30 crore is earmarked for inorganic growth through acquisitions, with the remaining funds going toward general corporate purposes.
