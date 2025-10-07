Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing

Fabtech Technologies IPO listing: Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering firm, made its stock market debut on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191. Shortly after listing, the stock slipped by 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹182.40.

On the BSE, the shares also opened at ₹192. However, post-listing movement was choppy, with the stock declining nearly 5 per cent from its opening price to touch a low of ₹181.45 during intraday trade.

Despite the muted listing, Fabtech’s debut price came in slightly above expectations in the grey market, where its unlisted shares were trading flat at around ₹191 per share ahead of the IPO listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Fabtech Technologies subscription status ALSO READ| Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe? As per data from the NSE, the offering attracted bids for over 24.52 million shares against 12.06 million shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 2.03 times. Retail investors led the subscription with their portion oversubscribed by 2.08 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 2.03 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 1.97 times.