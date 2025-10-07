Home / Markets / News / Rupee strengthens after two days of decline; opens higher at 88.72/$

Rupee strengthens after two days of decline; opens higher at 88.72/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.72 against the greenback on Tuesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee traded higher after two days of losses, as traders anticipated support from potential foreign inflows linked to ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs) during the week.
 
The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.72 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen 3.63 per cent so far this year, reaching an all-time low of 88.80 last week.
 
The Indian rupee did not receive the anticipated inflows from the two major IPOs, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. The two major IPOs, Tata Capital and LG Electronics, will make for an active week in the primary market, with IPOs worth nearly ₹30,000 crore lined up for launch.
   
Whatever inflows came in were largely absorbed by dollar buying, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell equities, albeit marginally, with net sales of ₹314 crore, analysts said. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were strong buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹5,036 crore. 
 
Despite the market gains, the rupee remained under pressure, touching a low of 88.79 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to defend the 88.80 level, keeping the currency just above it, Bhansali said. The rupee is expected to trade between 88.50 and 89.00, and a narrower band of 88.60 to 88.90, he added.
 
Given that the dollar-rupee pair has hovered near record highs through October, market participants are closely watching capital inflows and the RBI’s actions to protect the rupee from further depreciation amid persistent external pressures and domestic economic headwinds, Bhansali said. 
 
Meanwhile, India’s services activity expanded for the twenty-sixth consecutive month in September, though the pace of growth eased due to weaker international demand. The seasonally adjusted index stood at 60.9 in September, down from 62.9 in August. 
 
The dollar index rose slightly, even as the broader trend remains bearish due to expectations of the Federal Reserve's rate cut and moderating labour data. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.04 per cent at 98.14.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices traded higher after Opec+ decided only on a modest production increase for November. Brent crude price was up 0.37 per cent at 65.71 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.39 per cent at 61.93 per barrel, as of 9:05 AM IST.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trim opening gains; IT, metal stocks rise; Trent slides 3%

Foreign investors should turn positive on India by early 2026: Sujan Hajra

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 7: LTIMindtree, Bank of India, HCL Tech, OIL

LG Electronics IPO draws Norway, Singapore wealth funds as anchor investors

Premium

Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small-town viewers

Topics :MarketsRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilcurrency market

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story