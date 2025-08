Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these 92 stocks next week; check full list

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors looking to gain passive income on their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Britannia Industries, GAIL (India), Deepak Nitrite, Hyundai Motor India, Tips Music, Coal India, and 86 other companies, as they have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.

Other key companies featured in the list include Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, Blue Dart Express, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Disa India, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Indian Oil Corporation, Hindalco Industries, Mankind Pharma, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, and Sonata Software.

BSE data suggests that shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, August 4, 2025, to Friday, August 7, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

Among the companies listed, advanced foundry equipment and technology manufacturer and supplier Disa India has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹100 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). The record date has been set as August 8, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Britannia Industries follows with a final dividend announcement of ₹75 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as August 4, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.