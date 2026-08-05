Fashion segment may drive margin expansion for Nykaa over medium term

Premiumisation in BPC is visible in improving AOV. Fashion has higher growth rates off a lower base, with GMV growth of 53 per cent Y-o-Y and NSV growth of 54 per cent Y-o-Y. This is the second consecutive quarter when fashion has achieved Ebitda breakeven. It is possible fashion could maintain 40 per cent revenue growth through the medium term with improved margins. If fashion margin picks up to an achievable 10 per cent in the medium term, it would multiply Ebitda. The return on capital employed (ROCE) at 26.8 per cent is good. Overall, net profit margins of between 3.5 per cent and 5 per cent may be achievable in FY27 and FY28.