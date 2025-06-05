FIIs increase short bets in Nifty, index futures; should you be worried?

Should you be worried with FIIs short bets?The NSE data shows, that FIIs command a sizeable 25 per cent share of the index futures as of June 04, 2025. In comparison with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who hold little more than 18 per cent bets - purely as hedge. Whereas, analysts opine that FIIs other than hedge positions, also tend to take a directional call on the market via F&O bets. Among other participants, retail investors command over 48 per cent share and proprietary traders the balance 8 per cent. Hence, FIIs are said to be a relatively significant player in the F&O segment.
Where is the Nifty headed?Today will be the first weekly expiry for Nifty futures in the June series. As long as the Nifty sustains above 24,475, there remains scope for minor pullbacks, but a decisive close below this level could open the doors toward 24,300. On the upside, a breakout above 24,850 may trigger short covering and potentially push the Nifty toward the psychological barrier of 25,000, the note from SAMCO Securities read. ALSO READ | RVNL, Vodafone Idea see huge long build-up; ABFRL open bets jump over 100% Options data continues to signal caution. Significant call writing has been observed at near-the-money strikes, while put writers are shifting lower, implying reduced confidence on the bullish side. The 25,000 strike remains the largest open interest on the call side with 1.40 crore contracts, establishing a solid ceiling. On the Put front, the 24,500 level has seen strong additions of 94.34 lakh contracts, reinforcing it as a critical support floor, said Dhupesh Dhameja in the note. Meanwhile, Max Pain is currently positioned at 24,600, suggesting market participants expect expiry to settle around this level, the note stated.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app