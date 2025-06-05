FIIs increase short bets in Nifty, index futures; should you be worried?

Foreign Institutional Investors long-short ratio in index futures now stands at the lowest point in two months; implying the presence of 5 sell-side bets for every long position, shows NSE F&O data.

FIIs net sold 17,589 contracts of Nifty futures in the last four trading sessions, shows NSE F&O data. (Photo: Shutterstock)