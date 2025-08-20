FIIs short bets intact even as Nifty rises nearly 700 pts from recent lows

Here's what NSE F&O data showsAccording to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) futures & options (F&O) data, FIIs thus far in the August series have net sold index futures - including Nifty, Bank Nifty, MidCap - to the tune of nearly ₹6,300 crore. Amid this, the open interest (OI) in index futures has risen by 25 per cent or around 42,500 contracts thus far. As per the data, FIIs long-short ratio - the number of long OI in index futures versus short (sell side) OI stands at 0.11. This ratio implies that FIIs hold nearly 10 short bets in index futures for every long (buy side) trade. Despite the recent near 700-point rally in the Nifty 50 index, FIIs long short ratio has barely moved higher from 0.09 to 0.11. In the last two trading sessions, FIIs have added 2,469 contracts on the long side, while reducing the short bets by merely 8,879 contracts. ALSO READ | Will GST reform, S&P Global upgrade bring FIIs back to Indian stock market? A closer look at data shows that FIIs net short bets in index futures stand at 33,871 contracts since the start of the August series till date.
Here's what experts have to sayNandish Shah, Senior Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities recommends that FIIs must be holding short bets in index futures owing to uncertainties' surrounding the US tariffs. In recent days FIIs selling in cash has abated a bit, which is a good sign, says Nandish Shah; highlighting the fact that FIIs holding in the cash market is far more significant compared to the derivatives segment. Data shows that FIIs have net sold stocks worth mere ₹80-odd crore in the last two trading sessions. The analyst adds that part of the FIIs short bets could be as a hedge position against the cash exposure.
Nifty weekly options expiry tomorrow (August 21)The Nifty weekly options Put-Call-Ratio (PCR) stands at 1.11 - implying presence of higher open positions in Nifty Puts against Calls. The F&O data shows that highest OI in Nifty Puts stands at 24,900 and 25,000 Strikes. On the other hand, highest OI in Nifty Calls is seen at 25,000 Strike followed by 25,500. Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities highlights that Put writers are steadily shifting to higher strikes, while Call writers are inching upward as well - thereby signalling a constructive undertone. A sustained breakout above 25,050 could unleash strong bullish momentum, as significant Call writers risk being trapped, leading to potential short covering, says Dhupesh Dhameja in a note. On the downside, any dip towards the 24,750 zone is likely to be absorbed as an accumulation opportunity. Only a decisive breach below 24,700 would warrant caution; until then, the bulls are expected to maintain control, Dhupesh said in a note.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app