Bumper debut! Regaal Resources lists at 39% premium, beats GMP forecasts

Regaal Resources IPO listing today: Shares of maize speciality products manufacturer Regaal Resources made a solid debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The company's shares opened at ₹141 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 38.2 per cent over the issue price of ₹102. After the listing, the stock slipped nearly 4 per cent from the listing price to ₹136.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹141.8, up 39 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹136, down 4 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Regaal Resources was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Regaal Resources were trading at ₹133, up ₹31 or 30 per cent from the issue price of ₹102, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Regaal Resources IPO details Regaal Resources IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 160 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 191 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 356.72 times, and the retail investors at 57.75 times. The ₹306-crore mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of 20.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.4 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025.