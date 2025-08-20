Bumper debut! Regaal Resources lists at 39% premium, beats GMP forecasts

Regaal Resources IPO listing today: Shares of maize speciality products manufacturer Regaal Resources made a solid debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The company's shares opened at ₹141 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 38.2 per cent over the issue price of ₹102. After the listing, the stock slipped nearly 4 per cent from the listing price to ₹136.
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹141.8, up 39 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹136, down 4 per cent from the listing price.
The listing price of Regaal Resources was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Regaal Resources were trading at ₹133, up ₹31 or 30 per cent from the issue price of ₹102, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Regaal Resources IPO details
Regaal Resources IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 160 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 191 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 356.72 times, and the retail investors at 57.75 times.
The ₹306-crore mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of 20.6 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.4 million equity shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹102. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for the repayment or prepayment of certain debt and general corporate purposes.
About Regaal Resources
Regaal Resources is headquartered in Kolkata and operates a maize milling plant in Kishanganj, Bihar. The plant's strategic location near major maize cultivation areas ensures a smooth supply of raw materials. Regaal Resources caters to diverse industries, including food products, paper, animal feed, and adhesives, both domestically and internationally. The company sources maize directly from farmers and aggregators, enabling a stable supply chain and competitive pricing. Regaal Resources' business model targets three customer segments: end-product manufacturers, intermediate product manufacturers, and distributors/wholesale traders.
