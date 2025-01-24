Final Hours! Denta Water IPO ends today: Subscription soars 50x, GMP at 47%

Denta Water IPO Subscription Status:The public subscription window for the The public subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of Denta Water and Infra Solutions, a water and infrastructure solutions company, is set to close today, Friday, January 24, 2025. The Rs 220 crore offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, has received an overwhelming response from investors.

Data available on the National Stock Exchange shows that Denta Water IPO has received bids for 26,58,10,750 equity shares against 52,50,000 on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 50.63 times as of January 23, 2025. The highest demand for the public offering has come from Non-Institutional Investors, who have oversubscribed their reserved category by 128.41 times. This is followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 43.51 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 4.75 times.

Denta Water IPO details

The Denta Water IPO , which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares, is available at a price band of Rs 279 - Rs 294 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of Rs 14,700 to bid for one lot of 50 shares, while Rs 1,91,100 is required to bid for a maximum of 13 lots (650 equity shares).

Denta Water IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Denta Water continue to command a strong premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activities report that the company’s unlisted shares are trading at Rs 431 apiece. This indicates a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 137 or 46.6 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 294.

Denta Water IPO review

Also Read

Market analysts remain optimistic about the offering, citing its reasonable valuations, strong order book, and healthy financials. Analysts at SBI Securities, SMIFS, and Ventura Securities have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the Denta Water IPO. BP Equities has recommended 'Subscribe for the long term,' while Canara Bank Securities has given a 'Neutral' rating on the public offering. READ MORE

Denta Water IPO allotment, listing dates

As the public offering closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment for Denta Water IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 27, 2025. Successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The shares of Denta Water are slated to debut on the stock market by listing on the BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

About Denta Water and Infra Solutions

Denta Water and Infra Solutions is a water and infrastructure solutions company incorporated in 2016. The company specializes in designing, installing, and commissioning water management infrastructure projects. It has expertise in groundwater recharge projects and has executed major initiatives contributing to Bengaluru's wastewater management. The company provides comprehensive water management services and has also diversified into construction projects for railways and highways.