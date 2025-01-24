Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread strategy on IRCTC

Buy IRCTC (30-Jan expiry) 800 Call at Rs 11 & simultaneously sell

820 Call at Rs 5

Lot size: 875

Cost of strategy: Rs 6 (Rs 5,250 per strategy)

Also Read

Maximum profit: Rs 12,250 If IRCTC closes at or above Rs 820 on 30 Jan expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 806

Risk Reward Ratio: 2.33

Approximately margin required: Rs 24300

Rationale:

– Short covering is seen in the IRCTC Futures, where we have seen 3 per cent fall in the open interest with price rising by 3 per cent.

–Stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 03-Jan.

–Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 12-Dec-24 and 20-Jan-25

–Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI is in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own)