EMA Partners India share lists at 26% premium, misses IPO GMP forecast

EMA Partners India IPO listing: Shares of hiring solutions provider EMA Partners India made a decent D-Street debut on Friday, January 24, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). EMA Partners India shares listed at Rs 156.50 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of Rs 32.50 or 26.20 per cent over the issue price of Rs 124 apiece.

EMA Partners India IPO listing fell short of grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, EMA Partners India shares were trading at Rs 188 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 64, or 51.61 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

EMA Partners India IPO details

EMA Partners India IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 76.01 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 53,34,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7,96,000 equity shares. The public offering, which was available at a price band of Rs 117–124 apiece and a lot size of 1,000 shares, ended up getting oversubscribed by 221.13 times by Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The basis of allotment of EMA Partners India IPO shares was finalised on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The company has fixed Rs 124 as the allotment price, which is also the upper end of the IPO price band.

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the issue, while Indorient Financial Services is the book-running lead manager.

EMA Partners India, in its Red Herring Prospectus, stated that it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS. "The selling shareholders will be entitled to their portion of the proceeds from the OFS after deducting proportionate offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon," said EMA Partners India.

The company, however, proposes to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for itself and its subsidiaries. EMA Partners India intends to invest in its subsidiaries through equity, debt, or a combination of both, enabling them to meet their objectives. The company plans to raise funds for augmenting the leadership team, upgrading the existing IT infrastructure, repaying or prepaying borrowings related to office premises, and general corporate purposes, including unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

About EMA Partners India