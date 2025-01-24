Stocks to watch on Friday, January 24, 2025: Indian bourses will likely see a positive start on Friday, indicated GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 45 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,308 level.

STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in favour of bulls with the BSE Sensex closing 115 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 76,520.38, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,205.35, rising 50 points or 0.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Friday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep track:

Stocks to Watch:

Earnings today: ICICI Bank, NTPC, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Go Fashion (India), JK Cement, Macrotech Developers, NTPC Green Energy, SBFC Finance, and Transport Corporation of India are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings on January 25.

Listings today: India is set to list on the NSE SME today. EMA Partners India is set to list on the NSE SME today.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Reported its consolidated Q3 results with a 2.5 per cent rise in profit to Rs 1,413.3 crore compared to Rs 1,378.9 crore in the same period last year. Revenue grew by 15.9 per cent to Rs 8,358.6 crore from Rs 7,214.8 crore, while Ebitda increased by 8.9 per cent to Rs 2,298.2 crore against Rs 2,110.7 crore. However, the Ebitda margin dropped by 180 basis points to 27.5 per cent from 29.3 per cent. UltraTech Cement: India’s largest cement maker, reported a 17.3 per cent decline in Q3 net profit to Rs 1,470 crore due to weak price realisations despite higher volumes. Revenue rose marginally by 2.7 per cent to Rs 17,193 crore year-on-year.

Indus Towers: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 4,000 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 1,540 crore; revenue increased to Rs 7,647 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 7,199 crore; Ebitda stood at Rs 6,997 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 3,622 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 92.71 per cent Y-o-Y versus 50.31 per cent.

HPCL: Q3 standalone net profit surged to Rs 3,023 crore Q-o-Q versus Rs 630 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 2,945 crore; revenue grew to Rs 1,18,000 crore Q-o-Q versus Rs 1,10,000 crore; Ebitda rose to Rs 5,970 crore Q-o-Q versus Rs 2,720 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 5.04 per cent Q-o-Q versus 2.52 per cent; average GRM for April-December was $4.73 per barrel.

Adani Green Energy: Q3 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 492 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 260 crore; revenue stood at Rs 2,365 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 2,311 crore; Ebitda was Rs 1,601 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 1,670 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 67.70 per cent Y-o-Y versus 72.09 per cent; recorded a deferred tax gain of Rs 115 crore in Q3 FY25.

United Spirits: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 473 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 348 crore, surpassing the estimate of Rs 405 crore; revenue increased to Rs 3,433 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 3,000 crore, exceeding the estimate of Rs 3,380 crore; Ebitda was Rs 588 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 486 crore, with a margin of 17.13 per cent Y-o-Y versus 16.2 per cent.

Tejas Networks: Q3 standalone net profit was Rs 165 crore Y-o-Y versus a loss of Rs 50.6 crore; revenue surged to Rs 2,642 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 539 crore; Ebitda gain stood at Rs 370 crore Y-o-Y versus a loss of Rs 7.3 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 14.04 per cent.

Mankind Pharma: Q3 consolidated net profit declined to Rs 380 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 466 crore; revenue increased to Rs 3,230 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 2,600 crore; Ebitda stood at Rs 830 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 606 crore, with a margin of 25.7 per cent Y-o-Y versus 23.27 per cent.

Amber Enterprises India: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 35.9 crore Y-o-Y versus a loss of Rs 4.8 crore; revenue grew to Rs 2,133 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 1,295 crore; Ebitda stood at Rs 159 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 78.5 crore, with a margin of 7.44 per cent Y-o-Y versus 6.06 per cent.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Q3 standalone net profit declined to Rs 33.3 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 57.2 crore; interest earned rose to Rs 488 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 410 crore; gross NPA rose to 5.53 per cent Q-o-Q versus 3.03 per cent, while net NPA was 3.13 per cent versus 0.80 per cent.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Q3 standalone net profit fell to Rs 109 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 300 crore; interest earned increased to Rs 1,591 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 1,471 crore; gross NPA rose to 2.68 per cent Q-o-Q versus 2.18 per cent, while net NPA stood at 0.25 per cent versus 0.17 per cent.

Greaves Cotton: Q3 consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 20.8 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 58 crore; revenue grew to Rs 751 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 660 crore; Ebitda stood at Rs 39.4 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 35.2 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 5.29 per cent.

Nippon Life India AMC: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 296 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 284 crore; revenue increased to Rs 588 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 423 crore.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Q3 consolidated net profit surged to Rs 164 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 58.5 crore; Ebitda rose to Rs 320 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 209 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 16.21 per cent Y-o-Y versus 10.23 per cent.

IEX: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 107 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 92 crore; revenue increased to Rs 132 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 115 crore; Ebitda was Rs 113 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 98.7 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 85.66 per cent.

HFCL: Secured an order worth Rs 2,168 crore.

NHPC: Incorporated a joint venture company, NHPC Green Energy, with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corp (APGENCO), sharing 50:50 equity participation.

Adani Wilmar: Commenced operations at its food processing plant in Gohana.

Intellect Design Arena: Signed an agreement with Central 1 Credit Union, assuming responsibility for its digital banking operations.

Syngene International: Q3 Ebitda rose to Rs 280 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 230 crore; Ebitda margin increased to 30.05 per cent Y-o-Y versus 27.12 per cent.

SG Mart: Q3 standalone net profit rose to Rs 27.6 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 17.2 crore; revenue grew to Rs 1,282 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 748 crore.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 151 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 133 crore; revenue increased to Rs 868 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 782 crore; Ebitda stood at Rs 234 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 227 crore, with a margin of 27 per cent.

Thyrocare Technologies: Q3 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 19.1 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 15.3 crore; revenue increased to Rs 166 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 135 crore; Ebitda stood at Rs 41.7 crore Y-o-Y versus Rs 30.8 crore, with a margin of 25.11 per cent Y-o-Y versus 22.80 per cent.

TAC Infosec: Its U.S.-based subsidiary, TAC Security Inc., plans to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary, Vulman Ltd, in the UK.