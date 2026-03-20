Firstcry parent Brainbees Solutions hits 20% upper circuit on heavy volumes

Brainbees Solutions share price today: Shares of Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry), an online retailer for baby and kids' products, hit a 20 per cent upper circuit on Friday, March 20, following a sharp sell-off in the previous session. On the NSE, the stock touched its 20 per cent upper circuit limit of ₹252.07 against Thursday's close of ₹210.06. In the previous session, the stock fell over 2.5 per cent to a low of ₹208.6.

Around 01:05 PM, Brainbees shares were trading at ₹246.66, up by 17.42 per cent on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoted at 23,210.45 levels, up 208.30 points or 0.91 per cent.

The stock price has surged nearly 22 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹207.05 touched on February 19, 2026. The stock witnessed a sharp surge in trading volumes, rising over 30 times on the BSE during the session. According to BSE data, while the two-week average volume stood at 0.75 lakh shares, the total traded quantity had jumped to 22.83 lakh shares at the time of writing. On March 13, 2026, the company announced the expansion of its ‘Qwik’ delivery service across select pincodes in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. "Parents in these cities can now access a wide range of baby and kids' products - including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, consumables, baby gear, and toys - delivered in less than 3 hours," the company said in an exchange filing.