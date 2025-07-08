Jane Street calls Sebi order 'fundamentally mistaken' over allegations

US-based trading giant Jane Street has criticised the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), calling its recent order alleging market manipulation "fundamentally mistaken" in an internal letter to staff.
The firm defended its trading activity as "basic index arbitrage," countering Sebi’s characterisation of the strategy as manipulative.
Jane Street stated it is preparing a formal response and exploring legal options. It also claimed repeated attempts to engage with Sebi since February had been "consistently rebuffed."
In the weekend letter, Jane Street accused Sebi’s July 3 order of using "inflammatory language" and demonstrating a "misunderstanding of standard hedging practices and the interrelationships between derivative and underlying markets."
"It's deeply upsetting to see the firm mischaracterised this way," the letter stated. "We take pride in the role we serve in markets around the world, and it’s painful to have our reputation tarnished by a report based on so many erroneous or unsupported assertions."
Jane Street did not respond to emailed queries by press time.
Sebi’s order barred Jane Street and its group entities from the Indian market and directed disgorgement of alleged "unlawful gains" totalling Rs 4,834 crore. The regulator also indicated that its probe into the group’s other trading strategies continues.
Responding to Jane Street’s claims, Sebi stated: "As with all Sebi orders, the July 3rd order is a speaking order that lays out Sebi’s prima facie case and addresses all relevant areas and questions. At this stage, we have nothing to add to what is already contained, explained, and reasoned in that order."
Jane Street asserted it provided information promptly and transparently when Sebi requested details about its trading in August 2024.
The letter claims that its senior officers from Hong Kong and New York travelled to Mumbai to meet with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
"...Based on that conversation, we made modifications to our trading to address their preferences," the prop trading giant claimed.