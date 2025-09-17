Home / Markets / News / Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cut

Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cut

Tax tweaks and fresh launches give footwear major a leg up on rivals

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)
premium
Metro Brands derives about 40 per cent of its sales from products priced below ₹2,500. (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The stock of the largest listed footwear player, Metro Brands, has outperformed peers, gaining nearly 17 per cent over the past month to close at ₹1,319.75 on Wednesday on the BSE. In comparison, the average return for large listed peers in the sector during this period stood at around 7 per cent. The gains for Metro Brands came on the back of changes in goods and services tax (GST), new launches, and expectations of margin improvement going forward.
 
A key trigger for the stock is the revision in GST rates. While the GST rate for products priced above ₹2,500 remains at 18 per cent, the rate for footwear priced up to ₹2,500 has been cut to 5 per cent. Previously, the rate was 12 per cent for products priced up to ₹1,000 and 18 per cent for those above ₹1,000.
 
Metro Brands derives about 40 per cent of its sales from products priced below ₹2,500. Analysts at Kotak Securities, led by Umang Mehta, expect organised players to gain volume share from the unorganised segment at economy price points through price cuts. At premium price points, they expect relatively lower price elasticity.
 
Emkay Global Financial Services projects a 3 per cent increase in revenue and an operating leverage-driven benefit of 7 per cent at the operating profit level, assuming demand elasticity of 0.8x and full pass-through of the tax benefit to consumers.
 
Further, the GST reduction strengthens prospects for the value-focused Walkway format, which is expected to deliver a sharper value proposition and accelerate the shift from unorganised channels, note analysts at the brokerage led by Devanshu Bansal. Emkay has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,475.
 
Additional revenue and profit drivers include the launch of Crossover in the premium range (₹4,490–6,990) and the rollout of the company’s own outlet-store format, Shoe Depot, in select markets aimed at discount-seeking customers. Shoe Depot retails in-house brands (Metro, Mochi), exclusive brands (Crocs, FitFlop, Fila), as well as outside brands (Puma).
 
Despite these positives, the Street will watch closely for signs of a demand revival in the sector, which has been sluggish across brands and formats for the past two years. Motilal Oswal notes that performance in July and August was further hit by heavy rains and sales cannibalisation from multiple store openings within the same micro-markets, leading to fragmented demand.
 
Metro and Mochi are seeing store-level sales cannibalisation, keeping overall sales stable but likely pressuring profitability due to higher overheads. High-street formats continue to outperform malls on productivity, supported by repeat sales and impulse buying. However, overall market momentum remains subdued. Store managers remain cautiously optimistic that the GST cut and the early onset of the festival season will lift demand, say analysts at the brokerage led by Aditya Bansal.
 
The analysts expect a subdued July–September quarter with either a decline or low single-digit like-for-like growth. Although the company has underperformed in recent quarters, it has stuck to its guidance of profitability at over 30 per cent and mid-teen net profit margins.
 
Centrum Research, in a note after the first quarter of 2025-26, highlighted that the company has outperformed peers in revenue growth and consistent profitability, and expects it to sustain this trend. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,270.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indiabulls AMC, others pay ₹1.43 cr to settle AIF rules violations case

Urban Company shares jump 62% above issue price on trading debut

Sebi mulls allowing FPIs in non-cash, non-agri commodity derivatives

Market to rally if nominal growth improves, earnings pick up: Chris Wood

Rupee hits 3-wk high amid trade optimism; ends at 87.80/$ ahead of Fed meet

Topics :Stock Market NewsMarkets NewsStock AnalysisMarketsGST cutsMetro Brands

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story