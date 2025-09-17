The Indian Rupee climbed to a three-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over India-US trade relations and ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

The domestic currency closed 26 paise higher at 87.80 against the greenback on Wednesday, the lowest level since August 28, according to Bloomberg. So far this financial year, the rupee has depreciated 2.67 per cent against the dollar, while in the calendar year to date, it has weakened 2.5 per cent.

The rupee had hit a record low of 88.44 against the dollar last week, pressured by strong dollar demand from importers amid concerns over potential US tariffs.

The positive sentiment for currency and equity markets came after a phone call between the Indian Prime Minister and the US President aimed at easing trade tensions. ALSO READ: Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 313 pts; Nifty at 25,330; bank, IT stocks lead Trump said he had a "wonderful" call with Modi and wished him a happy birthday, in a social media post on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chief negotiators from India and the US continue negotiations in New Delhi for discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The market participants seem to have unwound long side dollar-rupee position, considering broader dollar weakness against the majors and also awaiting some positive feeds on the India-US tariff trade policy front, Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury at Shinhan Bank, said.

The US Fed is also anticipated to cut Fed rates by 25bps, but if the trajectory in 2025 remains for a further 50 bps because of weakness in the labour market data, then it can contribute to further USD weakness, he said. "For USDINR, 87.69 acts as first immediate support, followed by 87.53, which acts as an important support, while 88.35 broadly continues to act as a resistance." The dollar index has been hovering near two-month lows amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut. The dollar may fall further if the FOMC outcome is more dovish than expected, analysts said. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.10 per cent at 96.72.