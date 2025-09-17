Home / Markets / News / Urban Company shares jump 62% above issue price on trading debut

Urban Company shares jump 62% above issue price on trading debut

The initial public offer of Urban Company Ltd received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday last week

urban company
Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. Apart from India, it has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of app-based beauty and home services platform Urban Company Ltd on Wednesday ended with a premium of more than 62 per cent over the issue price of Rs 103.

The company's stock started trading at Rs 161, a jump of 56.31 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 73.78 per cent to Rs 179. Shares of the company ended at Rs 167.05, up 62.18 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock was listed with a premium of 57.52 per cent at Rs 162.25. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 166.83 apiece, up 61.97 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 23,986.74 crore.

In volume terms, 149.88 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 1,960.31 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Urban Company Ltd received overwhelming investor participation, with the issue getting a huge 103.63 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday last week.

The Rs 1,900-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 98-103 per share.

The company plans to use funds raised through the fresh issuance for new technology development and cloud infrastructure, lease payments for its offices, marketing activities, and general corporate purposes.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace for quality-driven services and solutions across various home and beauty categories. Apart from India, it has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Its platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, painting, skincare, hair grooming, and massage therapy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi mulls allowing FPIs in non-cash, non-agri commodity derivatives

Market to rally if nominal growth improves, earnings pick up: Chris Wood

Rupee hits 3-wk high amid trade optimism; ends at 87.80/$ ahead of Fed meet

Stock Market Close: Sensex rises 313 pts; Nifty at 25,330; bank, IT stocks lead

SBI completes ₹8,889 crore stake sale in Yes Bank to Japan's SMBC

Topics :IPOCompany NewsStock Market NewsShare priceNSE

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story