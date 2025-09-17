Indiabulls AMC, others pay ₹1.43 cr to settle AIF rules violations case

Erstwhile Indiabulls Asset Management Company (now known as Groww AMC), its schemes and former officials on Wednesday settled a case with Sebi pertaining to alleged violations of alternative investment fund rules after collectively paying Rs 1.43 crore.

Those who settled the case are Indiabulls AIF, Indiabulls Dual Advantage Real Asset Fund (IBDARA), Indiabulls Real Estate Fund (IBREF), Ambar Maheshwari, Amit Jain and Parth Muria, according to a Sebi order.

The case pertains to applicants allegedly violating the AIF Regulations way back in 2017.

In 2023, Indiabulls AMC was acquired by fintech firm Groww. It had three business verticals -- mutual fund business, alternative investment fund business and portfolio management business.

"In view of the acceptance of the settlement terms and the receipt of the settlement amount (Rs 1.43 crore)...by Sebi, the instant adjudication proceedings initiated against the applicants vide SCN (show cause notice) dated September 26, 2024, are disposed of...in terms of...Settlement Regulations," the markets regulator said. The latest ruling came after the entities filed applications with Sebi proposing to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them, "without admitting or denying the findings of facts and conclusions of law, through a settlement order". Before this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had initiated adjudication proceedings in the matter of inspection of Indiabulls AIF against these entities and issued show cause notices to them in September 2024.