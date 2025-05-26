Foreign flows inch up in May despite volatility and global uncertainty

Despite headwinds, such as cross-border tensions with Pakistan and elevated US bond yields, May has emerged as the best month for foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows in eight months.

So far this month, FPIs have been net buyers of Rs 14,256 crore, the highest since September 2024.

The positive trend has been bolstered by the India-Pakistan ceasefire, prospects of a US trade deal, and a surge in block deals. Moreover, the US dollar's decline against global currencies has boosted foreign investments in emerging markets (EMs), with Taiwan and Brazil attracting more inflows than India.

"Markets stabilised after the initial knee-jerk reactions to trade tariff concerns. Valuations became more attractive in April following the selloff in previous months, and corporate earnings for the fourth quarter were better than expected," said Gautam Duggad, head of research of institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Between October 2024 and February 2025, FPIs were net sellers, offloading assets worth Rs 2.2 trillion. This trend reversed in mid-April, with FPIs becoming net buyers of Indian equities. ALSO READ: FPIs lap up finance capital goods stocks in the first half of May “Foreign portfolios positioning is the weakest since we have had the data in 2000 and there are signs that their view on India is shifting,” wrote Morgan Stanley Strategist Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh in a note on May 20 underscoring factors like India’s strong macro stability and mid- to high-teens earnings growth annually over the next three to five years.

The revival in FPI flows into India is also driven by easing concerns about US trade tariffs after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause, and expectations that India would be less affected by US trade tariffs due to its relatively smaller export footprint. However, the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, the worst in over 50 years following civilian casualties in Kashmir, introduced volatility into the markets. On May 9, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 3,799 crore for the first time since April 11. The de-escalation of tensions allowed FPIs to return to being net buyers. The favourable FPI flows coupled with sustained buying by domestic investors have helped domestic markets rebound 10 per cent from their April lows.

Last week, however, FPIs were net sellers following the US and China's agreement to reduce tariffs imposed on each other for 90 days. Investors were also concerned about the impact of President Trump's tax bill. The tax-and-spending package, which fulfills several of Trump's populist promises, is expected to add approximately $3.8 trillion to the US government's $36.2 trillion debt over the next decade. This led to a credit rating downgrade of the US by Moody's. Experts say FPI flows into India could have been even higher if not for rising US yields. Long-dated US bond yields rose, with the 30-year US bond yield reaching its highest level since October 2023 last week. Rising yields make US bonds more appealing, often prompting FPIs to withdraw from EMs, including India. However, the recent softening of bond yields revived risk appetite. On Monday, the US 30-year bond yield was trading at 5.03 per cent, down from 5.1 per cent last week.