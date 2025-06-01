Home / Markets / News / FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

FPIs infuse ₹19,860 cr in May on strong domestic fundamentals, global cues

This positive momentum follows a net investment of ₹4,223 crore in April, data with the depositories showed

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Going forward, FPIs are likely to continue their investment in India. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Foreign investors continue to exhibit confidence in the country's equity market, injecting ₹19,860 crore in May driven by favourable global economic indicators and strong domestic fundamentals.

This positive momentum follows a net investment of ₹4,223 crore in April, data with the depositories showed.

Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out ₹3,973 crore in March, ₹34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January. 

ALSO READ: Singapore leads as India's largest FDI source for seventh straight year

Going forward, FPIs are likely to continue their investment in India. However, at higher levels they might sell since valuations are getting stretched, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs made a net investment of ₹19,860 crore in equities in May. The latest flow has helped narrow the outflow to ₹92,491 crore in 2025 so far.

India's equity markets witnessed a sharp resurgence in FPI activity in April. The sustained buying spree that began in mid-April continued in May too, reflecting renewed investor confidence.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment, said that several factors influenced FPI flows in May. Globally, easing US inflation and expectations of interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve made emerging markets like India more attractive. Domestically, India's strong GDP growth, robust corporate earnings, and policy reforms enhanced investor confidence.

"Global macros like declining dollar, slowing US and Chinese economies and domestic macros like high GDP growth and declining inflation and interest rates are the factors driving FII inflows into India," Vijayakumar said.

In terms of sectors, FPIs have been buyers in autos, components, telecom and financials in the first half of May.

Apart from equities, FPIs invested ₹19,615 crore in debt general limit and ₹1,899 crore in debt voluntary retention during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India FPIFPI inflowsFPIs

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

