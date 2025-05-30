Cash market turnover hits 8-month high in May on market recovery

Cash volumes surged to an eight-month high in May, driven by a broad-based recovery in equity markets. The average daily trading volume for the cash segment, combining the NSE and BSE, increased by 11 per cent from the previous month, reaching Rs 1.19 trillion. This is the highest level since September 2024, when it peaked at Rs 1.3 trillion but still 28 per cent below the peak of Rs 1.65 trillion in June 2024. According to experts, the surge in cash market volumes is driven by two key factors: a rise in underlying stock values and improved investor sentiment.

ALSO READ: Adani's Mumbai airport faces backlash from IndiGo, Air India over deposits In contrast, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options (F&O) segment declined 5 per cent to Rs 348.2 trillion (notional turnover) in May, down from Rs 368.2 trillion in April. “The lack of growth in derivative volumes can be attributed to the measures implemented to curb it. Additionally, trading restrictions have contributed to the decline. Previously, derivative volumes would rise despite market fluctuations, but that trend has reversed. Since the increase in margin and lot size, coupled with heightened volatility, derivative volumes have been on a downward trajectory. The spike in volatility over the past six months has led to losses for both buyers and sellers of options,” explained Prakash Gagdani, chief executive officer of Torus Financial Market.

Cash volumes have been on an upward trajectory since March 2025 after hitting a 15-month low in February. In February, cash volumes dipped to ₹93,067 crore, the lowest since November 2023. Prior to this, cash volumes had declined in three of the preceding four months. The recent rise in cash volumes is primarily driven by broad-based gains in the market, fuelled by several positive factors. These include the India-Pakistan ceasefire and optimism surrounding a potential US trade deal. The 90-day pause in tariff hikes, announced by President Donald Trump, was particularly beneficial for India, which has limited exposure to US exports. Additionally, the weakening of the US dollar against global currencies has made emerging markets (EMs), including India, more attractive. In May, the Nifty index gained 1.71 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose by 6.1 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively.