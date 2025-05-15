Easing investment norms: Lower-rated corporate bonds attract FPIs

The Reserve Bank of India’s move to scrap the short-term investment limit and ‘concentration limit’ for investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in corporate debt securities is expected to provide greater ease for these investors to invest in lower-rated corporate bonds, as yields in the segment remain attractive.

Due to the narrowing of the yield spread between high-rated bonds and US bonds, the higher yields on lower-rated bonds are expected to attract more investments.

ALSO READ: Defence stocks continue rally; Sika Interplant, Astra Microwave up over 9% The yield spread between the 10-year Indian government bond and the 10-year US Treasury bond has narrowed to 179 basis points, down from 218 basis points at the beginning of the current calendar year.

Previously, foreign investors were permitted to allocate no more than 30 per cent of their total corporate debt investments to instruments with maturities of up to one year. In addition, concentration limits restricted their exposure to 15 per cent of the prevailing investment cap for long-term FPIs and 10 per cent for other categories. Market participants said that while recent regulatory easing may not trigger an immediate surge in FPI interest, it paves the way for high-yield issuers with solid fundamentals—segments that were previously overlooked due to elevated borrowing costs. “This could push FPIs towards high-yield corporate bonds. Issued by mid-market firms, these bonds often come with strong security and yields between 13 per cent and 20 per cent, making them attractive despite higher risk,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, Founder and Managing Partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP. “As global investors hunt for better returns, India’s bond market may find more interest in lower-rated but higher-yielding debt rather than top-tier bonds,” he added.

Foreign investors net sold around ₹20,190 crore worth of domestic debt in April, as the yield spread between the US 10-year benchmark bond and the Indian 10-year benchmark bond narrowed below 200 basis points. Of this, ₹13,314 crore was withdrawn through the general investment route—a regulatory channel that allows FPIs to invest in Indian debt securities without specific restrictions on maturity or issuer, within prescribed limits—according to data from NSDL. In May so far, FPIs have net sold around ₹4,947 crore via the general investment route, while they have net sold ₹1,476 crore during the same period under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR).