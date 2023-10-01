From organic farming to health care, startups shine on celebrity money

Actress Deepika Padukone has invested an undisclosed amount in specialty coffee company Blue Tokai, it was announced earlier in September. Padukone, through her venture firm Ka Enterprises, has been a regular supporter of Indian startups. So are a range of Indian celebrities: From cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to TV actor and presenter Gaurav Kapur. In 2021, celebrities invested more than $600 million: It was a bumper year. Startups in organic farming and health care are their favourites, according to Tracxn.