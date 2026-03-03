Fund Pick: ICICI Pru Value Fund delivers value, consistent high returns

ICICI Prudential Value Fund, which was launched in August 2004, featured in the top 30th percentile of the value/contra funds category of the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through December 2025. The fund had Rs 61,271 crore in assets under management (AUM) at the end of December 2025, up more than 120 per cent from Rs 27,515 crore at the end of December 2022. Sankaran Naren and Dharmesh Kakkad have managed the fund since January 2021, and Masoomi Jhurmarvala since November 2024.

A Rs 10,000 investment in the fund on August 16, 2004 would have increased to Rs 489,500 on February 26, 2026, at an annualised rate of 19.79 per cent. On the other hand, the same investment in the category and the benchmark would have grown to Rs 297,966 (17.06 per cent) and Rs 228,710 (15.64 per cent), respectively.

ICICI Prudential Value Fund has outperformed the benchmark (Nifty 500 TRI) over the one-, two-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year trailing periods. It also outperformed its peers (funds ranked in the value/contra category of CMFR in December 2025) over the one-, two-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year trailing periods.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a disciplined way of investing in mutual funds, wherein a specific amount is invested at regular intervals.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in the fund over 10 years — Rs 12 lakh in total — would have grown to Rs 31.05 lakh (annualised return of 18.10 per cent). The same investment in the benchmark would have risen to Rs 26.11 lakh (14.88 per cent) as on February 26, 2026. Overall, the fund has outperformed the benchmark over the one-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year SIP periods.

Portfolio analysis