Fundraising stays robust in 2025 as IPOs hit records, QIPs shrink sharply

"The primary market, as well as overall ECM activity, is likely to benefit from this positive sentiment. We believe that large- and mid-sized IPOs, in general, will receive a better reception, as the number of filings has risen dramatically and investors are becoming more discerning. We expect the IPO market to possibly grow to about $25 billion, up from $21 billion in CY25. The overall ECM will also benefit, and we can expect the overall volume to go up from $55 billion to somewhere closer to 70 billion," said Jayasankar.