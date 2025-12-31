After record year, gold and silver may extend rally despite volatility

Volatility has been seen in the past few days, which is an indication of what is in store in the near future. On Monday, price of silver MCX futures went up in the morning to ₹2.54 lakh per kilogram (kg), before falling to a low of ₹2.22 lakh per kg on profit-booking. A day later, it again went up to ₹2.51 lakh, and on Wednesday morning, it opened at lower circuit (indicating no buyers) of 6 per cent. Profit-booking was due, say experts, as in the third week of November, silver was trading around ₹1.5 lakh per kg, and in just six weeks, it went up by ₹1 lakh to over ₹2.5 lakh a kg.