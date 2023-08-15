Fundraising through SME IPOs hits a new high in 2023, shows data

Volatile market conditions notwithstanding, small and medium enterprises' (SMEs’) initial public offerings (IPOs) have seen a record run in 2023. So far this year, 91 companies have raised close to Rs 2,327 crore through their maiden offerings on the SME platforms of the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The capital mobilised through SME IPOs is the highest since their introduction in 2012.

The SME segment is for smaller enterprises raising lower amounts, while the mainboard is for listing larger, more mature companies.