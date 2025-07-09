G R Infraprojects share price rises 3% on securing order worth ₹1,248-crore

G R Infraprojects share price: G R Infraprojects share price rose as much as 3.19 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,290.30 per share on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

At 1:20 PM, G R Infraprojects share price was trading 1.78 per cent higher at ₹1,272.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 83,715.76

levels.

Why did G R Infraprojects share price rise today?

G R Infraprojects share price increased after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway Private Limited, has received a letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), dated July 8, 2025, declaring the appointed date for its highway project as July 1, 2025.

The project involves the construction of a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (Km 151.200 to Km 184.700), covering a total length of 33.50 km. It falls under Package-7 of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and will be executed in Bihar on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). In an exchange filing, G R Infraprojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that “GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway Private Limited”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has received a letter dated July 8, 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declaring appointed date w.e.f. July 1, 2025 for the project ‘construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (From KM. 151+200 to KM. 184+700, Pkg-7, Total Length = 33.50 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-7)’.”

The contract price is ₹1,248.37 crore, while the project is expected to be completed in 730 days from the Appointed Date. About G R Infraprojects G R Infraprojects Limited (GRIL) is a leading Indian infrastructure construction company with over 25 years of experience, primarily specialising in the development of roads and highways. Headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with a corporate office in New Delhi, the company operates across India and is gradually expanding into international markets. It follows an integrated project execution model, managing every phase from conceptualisation to completion, and is actively involved in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects.