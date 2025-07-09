ITC Hotels hits new high, surges 6% in 2 days; market cap nears ₹50,000 cr

With today's rise, ITC Hotels stock surpassed its previous high of ₹227, which it touched on June 27, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 83,755 at 11:16 AM.

ITC Hotels, which was recently demerged

ITC Hotels shares hit a new high of ₹231.90 today, soaring nearly 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the ITC group company is quoting higher, in an otherwise rangebound market, for a second straight trading day, surging 6 per cent during the period.