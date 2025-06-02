Genus Power share price rallies 9% on strong Q4 results; key details here

Genus Power share price: Genus Power share price was in demand on Monday, June 2, 2025, with the stock rising up to 8.87 per cent in intraday deals to a high of ₹430.05 apiece.

By 11:55 AM, Genus Power shares were off day’s high, and were trading 5.89 per cent higher at ₹418.25 per share.

Why did Genus Power share price rise today?

Genus Power's share price surged in today’s trade following the announcement of strong financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25).

The company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹129.3 crore for Q4FY25, marking a more than fourfold increase from ₹31.4 crore in Q4FY24. The sharp rise reflects the company’s ability to effectively convert operational gains into bottom-line performance, Genus Power said, in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹936.8 crore, up 123 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹420.1 crore, driven by rapid progress in its ongoing smart metering projects. ALSO READ: Nykaa shares slip 4% despite posting healthy Q4; Is it buying opportunity? At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹208.5 crore, up 276 per cent from ₹55.5 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin expanded 905 basis points to 22.3 per cent in Q4FY25, supported by strong operating leverage and prudent cost management. Additionally, the company’s order book stood at approximately ₹30,110 crore (net of taxes) as of March 31, 2025, offering strong visibility into future growth.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, joint managing director, Genus Power Infrastructures said, “FY25 has been a breakthrough year for Genus Power, marked by outstanding growth, strong execution, and significant margin expansion. Our business continues to benefit from the accelerated rollout of smart metering projects under RDSS, the robustness of our integrated operations, and the trust placed in us by utilities across the country. This performance underscores our position as a leading and reliable partner in India’s energy infrastructure transition.” Besides, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, approved the demerger of Genus Power’s Strategic Investment Business into Genus Prime Infra Ltd, through an order dated April 24, 2025. The demerger was initially approved by the Board in December 2020.

Agarwal further said, “We continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet, with net debt well-contained and future JV-related investments largely funded through internal accruals. Our execution pipeline remains strong, and despite temporary moderation in fresh tendering activity, our current order book offers multi-year revenue visibility. Genus Power is strategically positioned to benefit from India’s accelerated smart metering rollout under the RDSS programme. With a proven track record, pan-India execution capabilities, and continued investments in Earnings Release 4 innovation, we are confident of sustaining our growth trajectory and creating long-term value for all stakeholders,” he added. About Genus Power Genus Power Infrastructures, established in 1995, is among India's leading players in the electricity metering solutions industry.