Geojit Financial shares fall 3% after weak Q2 results; profit slips 59% YoY

Geojit Financial Services share price today: Shares of Kerala-based investment services company Geojit Financial Services fell nearly 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75.3 on the NSE after the company reported a disappointing set of numbers for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26).

At 02:45 PM, the Geojit Financial stock was trading at ₹75. 55, down 2.3 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹77.36 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 133 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 25,981 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,108.21 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at ₹144.49 and 52-week low stood at ₹60.73.

Geojit Financial Q2 results In the Q2FY26, Geojit Financial reported a 59 per cent decline in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹23.47 crore compared to ₹57.42 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company's PAT fell 18 per cent from ₹28.67 crore. The company's total income for the quarter decreased 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹172.95 crore compared to ₹218.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, on a quarterly basis (Q-o-Q), its total income rose 13 per cent from ₹153.3 crore in the previous quarter. However, the company's profit before tax (PBT) fell by 60 per cent to ₹30.3 crore from ₹75.5 crore, while sequentially it fell 17 per cent from ₹36.64 crore in the previous quarter.