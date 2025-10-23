Vardhman Textiles soars 11% after Q2 results beat on margins; check details

Vardhman Textiles share price: Shares of integrated textile manufacturer Vardhman Textiles surged over 11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹454.25 on the NSE after the company reported strong operating performance in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26).

The company's revenue from the textile segment fell 2 per cent to ₹2,417 crore from ₹2,454 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from Acrylic Fabrics grew 27 per cent to ₹89.4 crore from ₹70.6 crore in the year-ago period. Exports accounted for 43 per cent of the total sales in FY25.

However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 6 per cent to ₹334 crore, while margin expanded by 90 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 13.5 per cent from 12.66 per cent in the year-ago period.

Antique Stock Broking on Vardhman Textiles

In its report on the Indian textile industry, Antique initiated coverage on Vardhman Textiles, saying the company offers a diversified yarn portfolio across cotton, blended, and value-added varieties, and has a fabric processing capacity of 180 million meters per annum. The company has recently embarked upon a capex plan to modernise operations and expand fabric capacity to support margin improvement and product diversification.

Vardhman Textiles is one of the largest vertically integrated textile companies, operating 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a spindle capacity of 1.23 million.

"Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at 7 per cent and 8 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY25–28E. While long-term fundamentals remain strong, current valuations largely factor in the positives, limiting risk-reward attractiveness in the short-term," the brokerage said.