Vardhman Textiles soars 11% after Q2 results beat on margins; check details

Vardhman Textiles reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹187.74 in Q2FY26 crore compared to ₹197.29 crore in the year-ago period

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Vardhman Textiles share price: Shares of integrated textile manufacturer Vardhman Textiles surged over 11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹454.25 on the NSE after the company reported strong operating performance in the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26). 
 
At 01:50 PM, the Vardhman Textile stock was trading at ₹440.65, up 8 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹408.25 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading 155 points higher at 26,023.65 levels. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹12,793.97 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at ₹563.95 and 52-week low stood at ₹361.10.

In the Q2FY26, Vardhman Textiles reported a 5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹187.74 crore compared to ₹197.29 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter slipped 1 per cent to ₹2,480 crore compared to ₹2,505.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
However, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 6 per cent to ₹334 crore, while margin expanded by 90 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 13.5 per cent from 12.66 per cent in the year-ago period. 
 
The company's revenue from the textile segment fell 2 per cent to ₹2,417 crore from ₹2,454 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from Acrylic Fabrics grew 27 per cent to ₹89.4 crore from ₹70.6 crore in the year-ago period. Exports accounted for 43 per cent of the total sales in FY25.   ALSO READ | HUL shares rise 3% after posting Q2 results; check all details here

Antique Stock Broking on Vardhman Textiles

In its report on the Indian textile industry, Antique initiated coverage on Vardhman Textiles, saying the company offers a diversified yarn portfolio across cotton, blended, and value-added varieties, and has a fabric processing capacity of 180 million meters per annum. The company has recently embarked upon a capex plan to modernise operations and expand fabric capacity to support margin improvement and product diversification. 
 
Vardhman Textiles is one of the largest vertically integrated textile companies, operating 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a spindle capacity of 1.23 million.
 
"Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at 7 per cent and 8 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY25–28E. While long-term fundamentals remain strong, current valuations largely factor in the positives, limiting risk-reward attractiveness in the short-term," the brokerage said.
 
Antique Stock Broking has a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹399, valuing it at a PE multiple of 11x on an H1FY28E basis. 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

