Vikram Solar rises 4% on winning 148.9 MW topcon solar modules order

Vikram Solar shares gained 3.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹348.8 per share. At 12:56 PM, Vikram Solar's share price was up 1.2 per cent on BSE at ₹340.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.88 per cent at 85,169.71.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹12,300.19 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹407.85 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹312.5.

Why were Vikram Solar shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured a major order of 148.9 MW Topcon solar modules from Sunsure Energy Private Limited.

The modules, rated at 595 Wp, will be deployed across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Under this contract, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules to Sunsure, known for superior efficiency, reliability, and high energy yield. ALSO READ | Muthoot, Manappuram Fin shares fall as much as 5% as gold prices retreat This order from Sunsure Energy adds to a series of significant wins for the company this year, including 200 MW from AB Energia, 336 MW from L&T Construction, and 326 MW from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited, among others. "India recently crossing the 125 GW renewable energy capacity mark is a powerful reminder of the momentum we’ve built on our clean energy journey. We are moving swiftly and decisively toward our national goals, and collaboration with Sunsure Energy plays a vital role in sustaining that progress. By combining technological excellence with strong industry partnerships, we are not just acceleraƟng project execution but also strengthening the collective ecosystem that will power India’s clean energy future," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar.