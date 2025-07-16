Geojit Financial shares fall 6% on disappointing Q1 results; check details

Geojit Financial Services share price today: Shares of investment services provider Geojit Financial Services fell around 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹77.31 on the NSE after the company posted its June quarter numbers for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

Geojit Financial Q1FY26 results

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Geojit Financial reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28.67 crore, down 37 per cent from ₹45.81 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income stood at ₹153.3 crore, down 15 per cent compared to ₹181.18 crore in Q1FY25. Its profit before tax (PBT) also fell 39 per cent to ₹36.64 crore in the reported quarter compared to ₹59.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, the total income fell 14 per cent from ₹177.48 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter. Profit after tax declined 11 per cent from ₹32.21 crore in the previous quarter.