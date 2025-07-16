Home / Markets / News / Geojit Financial shares fall 6% on disappointing Q1 results; check details

Geojit Financial shares fall 6% on disappointing Q1 results; check details

Geojit Financial share price was trading lower by 5.6 per cent at ₹77.66 per share after the company report 37 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q1FY26 PAT

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market
Geojit Financial Services is an investment services provider with a strong presence in the GCC countries | Image: Freepik
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Geojit Financial Services share price today: Shares of investment services provider Geojit Financial Services fell around 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹77.31 on the NSE after the company posted its June quarter numbers for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26). 
 
At 9:40 AM, Geojit Financial share price was trading at ₹77.66 per share, down 5.63 per cent compared to its previous day's close of ₹77.31 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 34.25 points or 0.14 per cent at 25,161.55. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,166.91 crore. The stock has plunged over 51 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹159.46 touched on September 17, 2024.

Geojit Financial Q1FY26 results

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Geojit Financial reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28.67 crore, down 37 per cent from ₹45.81 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income stood at ₹153.3 crore, down 15 per cent compared to ₹181.18 crore in Q1FY25. Its profit before tax (PBT) also fell 39 per cent to ₹36.64 crore in the reported quarter compared to ₹59.74 crore in the year-ago quarter. 
 
On a sequential basis, the total income fell 14 per cent from ₹177.48 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter. Profit after tax declined 11 per cent from ₹32.21 crore in the previous quarter. 
 
The company's operational income fell 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹153.15 crore compared to ₹181.07 crore in the year-ago period.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

About Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is an investment services provider with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. As of June 30, 2025, the company's customer assets stood at ₹1.11 trillion, and it has 1.55 million clients. The company has a network of over 500 offices spread across India and the GCC. BNP Paribas, CJ George, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) are the promoters of the company. CJ George is the chairman and managing director at Geojit. 
 
In the GCC region, the company has joint ventures and partnerships with Barjeel Geojit Financial Services in the UAE, BBK Geojit Business Consultancy and Information (KSCC) in Kuwait and QBG Geojit Securities LLC in Oman. The company also has a presence in Bahrain through a business partnership with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts; Coffee Day Ent surges 10%, Dixon Tech 4%, HDFC Life 1.5%

Asia shares struggle, dollar soars on lowered Fed rate cut bets

Analysts mixed on HDFC Life post Q1; APE strong, margin outlook cautious

Premium

ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

Rupee weakens near 86/$, tracking Asian peers after soft US inflation data

Topics :Buzzing stocksGeojit Financial ServicesQ1 resultsfinancial servicesMarketsstock markets

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story