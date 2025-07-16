Home / Markets / News / ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

Trading strategies in ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard post Q1 results: Technical charts show that ICICI Pru and ICICI Lombard are favourably placed, while HDFC Life looks tepid.

Buy, Sell or Hold ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life and ICICI Lombard shares post Q1 results?
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance are likely to be in focus in the near-term following the announcement of Q1 results. All three insurers reported a growth net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 on Tuesday. 

ICICI Pru, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1 earnings snapshot

  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 34 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹302 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, of the financial year 2025-26. The company's net premium income grew by 8 per cent YoY to ₹8,503 crore.  HDFC Life Insurance posted a 14.2 per cent YoY increase in net profit at ₹546 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹478 crore in Q1FY25. The insurer's renewal premium rose by 19 per cent YoY to ₹7,603 crore.  ICICI Lombard's Q1 net profit jumped 29 per cent (YoY) to ₹747.08 crore as against ₹580.37 crore in the year ago period. Its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) increased marginally by 0.6 per cent at ₹7,735 crore. 

Stock performances thus far in 2025

  On the bourses, thus far in the calendar year 2025, shares of all three insurers' have outperformed the benchmark indices, with a rally up to 23 per cent.  HDFC Life has been the top performer, having logged a gain of 23.1 per cent as of July 15 (Tuesday). ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential Life have advanced 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has surged 5.7 per cent, and the Nifty added 6.6 per cent in the same period. 

Technical outlook on ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard

  Against this background, here's a technical outlook on these 3 insurance-related stocks. 

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Current Price: ₹670  Likely Target: ₹780  Upside Potential: 16.4%  Support: ₹652; ₹643; ₹628  Resistance: ₹685; ₹705; ₹735; ₹755  ICICI Prudential Life stock is seen trading with a favourable bias, above all its key moving averages on the daily chart. Further, the stock is likely to witness a 'Gold Crossover' soon, with the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) now at ₹638 seen in inclining mode towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹643. 
 
  Thus, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above the 200-DMA, with near support likely around its 20-DMA at ₹652, and far-off support at ₹628.  On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹685 to gain upside momentum. As such the stock can potentially soar to ₹780 levels, with intermediate hurdles seen around ₹705, ₹735 and ₹755 levels. 

HDFC Life Insurance

Current Price: ₹757  Likely Target: ₹688  Downside Risk: 9.1%  Support: ₹726; ₹716; ₹695  Resistance: ₹782; ₹807  HDFC Life stock has entered a short-term corrective phase, as the stock is seen trading below its short-term averages for the last three trading sessions. Chart suggests that the near-term bias may remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹807 hurdle. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA, which stands at ₹782.  On the downside, the stock is seen seeking support around ₹749 levels; break and sustained trade below the same can potentially drag the stock towards ₹688. Intermediate support for HDFC Life stock can be expected around ₹726, ₹716 and ₹695 levels. 
 
 

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Current Price: ₹2,003  Likely Target: ₹2,250  Upside Potential: 12.3%  Support: ₹1,950  Resistance: ₹2,077; ₹2,130; ₹2,200  ICICI Lombard stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart post the breakout in mid-March 2025. The stock has rallied 16 per cent, and is now seen quoting firmly above its key moving averages. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,950 levels.  On the upside, the stock seems headed towards ₹2,250 levels, which is the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,077, ₹2,130 and ₹2,200 levels. 
 
   

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

