ICICI Pru vs HDFC Life vs ICICI Lom: Which stock to bet on post Q1 results?

ICICI Pru, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q1 earnings snapshotICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 34 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹302 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, of the financial year 2025-26. The company's net premium income grew by 8 per cent YoY to ₹8,503 crore. HDFC Life Insurance posted a 14.2 per cent YoY increase in net profit at ₹546 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹478 crore in Q1FY25. The insurer's renewal premium rose by 19 per cent YoY to ₹7,603 crore. ICICI Lombard's Q1 net profit jumped 29 per cent (YoY) to ₹747.08 crore as against ₹580.37 crore in the year ago period. Its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) increased marginally by 0.6 per cent at ₹7,735 crore.
Stock performances thus far in 2025On the bourses, thus far in the calendar year 2025, shares of all three insurers' have outperformed the benchmark indices, with a rally up to 23 per cent. HDFC Life has been the top performer, having logged a gain of 23.1 per cent as of July 15 (Tuesday). ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential Life have advanced 12 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has surged 5.7 per cent, and the Nifty added 6.6 per cent in the same period.
Technical outlook on ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life, ICICI LombardAgainst this background, here's a technical outlook on these 3 insurance-related stocks.
ICICI Prudential Life InsuranceCurrent Price: ₹670 Likely Target: ₹780 Upside Potential: 16.4% Support: ₹652; ₹643; ₹628 Resistance: ₹685; ₹705; ₹735; ₹755 ICICI Prudential Life stock is seen trading with a favourable bias, above all its key moving averages on the daily chart. Further, the stock is likely to witness a 'Gold Crossover' soon, with the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) now at ₹638 seen in inclining mode towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹643.
HDFC Life InsuranceCurrent Price: ₹757 Likely Target: ₹688 Downside Risk: 9.1% Support: ₹726; ₹716; ₹695 Resistance: ₹782; ₹807 HDFC Life stock has entered a short-term corrective phase, as the stock is seen trading below its short-term averages for the last three trading sessions. Chart suggests that the near-term bias may remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹807 hurdle. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA, which stands at ₹782. On the downside, the stock is seen seeking support around ₹749 levels; break and sustained trade below the same can potentially drag the stock towards ₹688. Intermediate support for HDFC Life stock can be expected around ₹726, ₹716 and ₹695 levels.
ICICI Lombard General InsuranceCurrent Price: ₹2,003 Likely Target: ₹2,250 Upside Potential: 12.3% Support: ₹1,950 Resistance: ₹2,077; ₹2,130; ₹2,200 ICICI Lombard stock is seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart post the breakout in mid-March 2025. The stock has rallied 16 per cent, and is now seen quoting firmly above its key moving averages. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,950 levels. On the upside, the stock seems headed towards ₹2,250 levels, which is the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,077, ₹2,130 and ₹2,200 levels.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app