Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia drops; Trump tariffs, TechM, ITC Hotels Q1 in focus
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 88 points lower at 25,178, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 16, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be influenced today by multiple factors, including Q1 results, US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement on Indonesia, US June inflation data, institutional investment trends, primary market activity, and weak global cues.
That said, around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 88 points lower at 25,178, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were trading lower on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a preliminary trade agreement with Indonesia.
As part of the deal, the US will impose a 19 per cent tariff on Indonesian exports, while gaining greater access to the Southeast Asian market.
“We will pay no tariffs. So they are giving us access to Indonesia, which we never had,” said Trump, adding, “They are going to pay 19 per cent.”
Following the announcement, regional indices showed weakness. At the last count, Nikkei was flat, while the broader Topix also remained flat. Kospi declined 0.66 per cent, and the ASX 200 was down 0.79 per cent. Investors are also eyeing Indonesia’s central bank policy decision due later in the day.
In the US, inflation continues to rise. The annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.7 per cent in June, up from 2.4 per cent in May, its highest since February and in line with forecasts.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed 0.4 per cent lower at 6,243.76, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 436.36 points, or 0.98 per cent, to finish at 44,023.29. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, gaining 0.18 per cent to close at 20,677.80.
The Street now awaits June US PPI data, as well as the UK’s June inflation numbers.
Q1 results
Investors will react to Q1 earnings from HDFC Life, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, Just Dial and Network 18 Media among others.
Also, Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, LT Technology Services, Angel One, Kalpataru, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), DB Corp, JTL Industries, Oriental Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Heubach Colorants India, Onward Technologies, Axtel Industries, Tree House Education and Accessories, Switching Technologies Gunther, and Tanfac Industries will announce their Q1 results today.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹104.49 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,477.58 crore on July 15.
IPO today
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO (SME) and CFF Fluid IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Monika Alcobev IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Anthem Biosciences IPO (Mainline) and Spunweb Nonwoven IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
Commodity corner
Gold prices declined on Tuesday as investors awaited further clarity on US tariff policies, even as inflation data showed a broadly anticipated rise in consumer prices last month. Spot gold dropped 0.5 per cent to $3,328.06 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent lower at $3,336.70.
Crude oil prices also edged lower after US President Donald Trump issued a 50-day deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war, a move that eased immediate supply concerns.
Brent crude futures fell 0.72 per cent to close at $68.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.69 per cent, to settle at $66.52.
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says tariff letters for smaller countries coming soon; rates likely over 10%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said letters notifying smaller countries of their US tariff rates would go out soon, adding that his administration would likely set a tariff of “a little over 10 per cent” for those countries.
Trump, speaking to reporters after his arrival from an event in Pittsburgh, said he was very happy with “simple deals” already announced that set blanket tariff rates for more than 20 countries and would address tariffs for remaining countries soon.
“We’ll be releasing a letter soon, talking about many countries that are much smaller,” he said. “We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them ... probably a little over 10 per cent.”
Source: CNBC
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump says Indonesia trade deal features 19% tariff; Jakarta yet to confirm
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he reached a preliminary trade deal with Indonesia that will set a 19 per cent tariff on the southeast Asian country’s US exports.
“We will pay no tariffs. So they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.
“That’s probably the biggest part of the deal. And the other part is they are going to pay 19 per cent,” he said.
Source: CNBC
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ACKO selected as preferred insurance partner for Tesla customers in India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ACKO on Tuesday said it has been selected as the preferred insurance partner for Tesla, which has made an entry into India by opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
With this strategic collaboration, Tesla owners in India will have a fully integrated journey — quote to cover to claim — done digitally, the insurer said.
“At the heart of this association lies a common goal: to simplify car-ownership through intelligent technology. By embedding insurance directly into the car-buying experience, Tesla and ACKO aim to reduce complexity, enhance customer convenience, and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India,” ACKO said in its press release.
Tesla will roll out its Model Y electric car with a starting price of ₹60 lakh. It is the first product available in India under the Tesla brand. READ MORE
7:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DoT may stick to Trai's satellite spectrum pricing recommendations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is not considering any changes to the satellite spectrum pricing recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), despite opposition from telecom operators, which argue that the proposed charges are “unfair” and “unjustifiably low”, according to government officials in the know.
Under the Trai recommendations, satellite communications (satcom) providers would be required to pay 4 per cent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR), in addition to an annual fee of ₹3,500 per megahertz and ₹500 per urban subscriber. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI monetary policy: August rate cut hopes get a fillip, says BS poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The prospects of a further easing in policy rates by the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have become brighter with the headline retail inflation plummeting to a 77-month low of 2.1 per cent in June. While most economists expect the next rate cut to be effected in October or December, the probability of a reduction as early as August has also heightened.
Irrespective of the timing, the hopes of more rate cuts on top of the 100 basis points (bps) of reductions effected since February to bring the policy rate to 5.5 per cent, are also fueled by expectations that retail inflation through this financial year (FY2026) may undershoot the RBI’s projection of an average 3.7 per cent uptick in the key price gauge. Most economists have lowered their FY26 retail price rise projection after June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released on Monday. READ MORE
7:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-pacific markets mixed
-- Nikkei up 0.16 per cent
-- ASX 200 down 0.76 per cent
-- Nikkei up 0.16 per cent
-- ASX 200 down 0.76 per cent
6:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends mixed
-- S&P 500 closed 0.4 per cent lower
-- Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.98 per cent
-- Nasdaq Composite gained 0.18 per cent
6:58 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : MARKET LIVE Gift Nifty stock market trading Q1 results Tech Mahindra HDFC Life Gold Prices Crude Oil Price US markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 FII DII IPO market SME IPO Indian equities BSE NSE ITC Hotels Trump tariffs
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:58 AM IST