Geojit Financial shares soar after 15% equity traded in multiple blocks

Shares of Geojit Financial Services Ltd. rose over 8 per cent on Monday after about 42 million shares changed hands in early trade.

The stockbroking firm's stock rose as much as 8.6 per cent during the day to ₹76 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 28 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.5 per cent higher at ₹73.5 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:10 AM.

Shares of the company currently trade at over 600 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 36.4 per cent this year, compared to a 9.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Geojit Financial has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,053.22 crore.

Geojit Financial Services block trades Geojit Financial shares rose after about 42 million shares, or 15 per cent equity, changed hands on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. The stock was among the most traded domestic stock by value and volume. The shares changed at an average price of ₹68.01 per share. Geojit Financial Q2 results In the Q2FY26, Geojit Financial reported a 59 per cent decline in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹23.47 crore compared to ₹57.42 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company's PAT fell 18 per cent from ₹28.67 crore. The company's total income for the quarter decreased 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹172.95 crore compared to ₹218.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, on a quarterly basis (Q-o-Q), its total income rose 13 per cent from ₹153.3 crore in the previous quarter.