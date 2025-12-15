Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days; here's why

The selling pressure on the counter came after two new developments. Firstly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a ₹10,00,000 penalty on the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, Anil Jain, for alleged insider trading.

In a separate filing, the company informed investors that search operations carried out by the Income Tax Department concluded late evening on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The search was initiated on December 09, 2025, according to the filing.

“It was alleged that Anil Jain (“Noticee 1”), chairman & managing director (CMD) of Refex Industries Limited (“Refex”), had communicated unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) to certain entities/person(s) and they had traded in the scrip of Refex while in possession/ on the basis of UPSI and made unlawful gains of ₹12.33 lakh only,” the filing read.

“We hereby inform that the search operations initiated by the Income Tax Department on December 09, 2025, have been concluded late evening on Saturday i.e., December 13, 2025,” the filing read.

It added: As on date, the company has not received any communication, notice, or order from the Income-Tax Department indicating any adverse findings pursuant to the aforesaid search operations. Certain media reports and social media posts suggesting adverse outcomes are speculative in nature and are not supported by any official communication. The company continues to conduct its business in the normal course,” the filing added.

Refex Industries has key operations spanning refrigerant gases, coal and ash handling for thermal power plants, and power trading. Founded in 2002, the company is part of the broader Refex Group, which also operates in renewable energy (solar and wind), medical technologies, and green mobility solutions.