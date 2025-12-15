Home / Markets / News / Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days; here's why

Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days; here's why

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a ₹10,00,000 penalty on the company's Chairman & Managing Director, Anil Jain, for alleged insider trading.

Refex Industries share
Image: Freepik
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Refex Industries shares tanked 16.6 per cent on the BSE, logging a 52-week low at ₹212 per share. At 9:22 AM, Refex Industries’ share price was trading 4.52 per cent lower at ₹242.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 84,953.79. In the past four sessions, the stock has lost nearly 38 per cent. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,323.54 crore.  
The selling pressure on the counter came after two new developments. Firstly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a ₹10,00,000 penalty on the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, Anil Jain, for alleged insider trading. 
 
“It was alleged that Anil Jain (“Noticee 1”), chairman & managing director (CMD) of Refex Industries Limited (“Refex”), had communicated unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) to certain entities/person(s) and they had traded in the scrip of Refex while in possession/ on the basis of UPSI and made unlawful gains of ₹12.33 lakh only,” the filing read. 
 
In a separate filing, the company informed investors that search operations carried out by the Income Tax Department concluded late evening on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The search was initiated on December 09, 2025, according to the filing.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 
“We hereby inform that the search operations initiated by the Income Tax Department on December 09, 2025, have been concluded late evening on Saturday i.e., December 13, 2025,” the filing read. 
 
It added: As on date, the company has not received any communication, notice, or order from the Income-Tax Department indicating any adverse findings pursuant to the aforesaid search operations. Certain media reports and social media posts suggesting adverse outcomes are speculative in nature and are not supported by any official communication. The company continues to conduct its business in the normal course,” the filing added. 
 
Refex Industries has key operations spanning refrigerant gases, coal and ash handling for thermal power plants, and power trading. Founded in 2002, the company is part of the broader Refex Group, which also operates in renewable energy (solar and wind), medical technologies, and green mobility solutions. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

HDFC Sec says 'Buy' again on JK Lakshmi Cement; 5 drivers behind the call

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 15: Swiggy, BEL, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma

Premium

Nifty200 Momentum30: A flip of index switch jolts ₹16K cr across the grid

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty rally regains steam, AMC premium rockets, and more

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market trading

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story