Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high; here's why

Thus far in the month of December, shares of Vi have soared 21 per cent. The stock was quoting at its highest level since September 18, 2024. It has bounced back 96 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 touched on August 14, 2025.

After the moratorium ends, the company will be required to pay arrears in six installments, but the amount is likely to be reduced substantially, to nearly half, after a reassessment of liabilities, the newspaper reported quoting people aware of details.

The Supreme Court also, last month, allowed the Centre to create a special package for the cash-strapped telco on its entire AGR liabilities. Once this issue is resolved, the company would possibly be able to secure fresh capital, including its planned raise of ₹25,000 crore.

The management of Vi in Q2FY26 earnings conference call on November 11, 2025 said they were in discussions with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) for next steps on this matter.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, beyond a potential reduction in AGR dues (the brokerage firm assume ~50 per cent waiver), Vi will also require favourable payment terms for both AGR and spectrum dues, along with tariff hikes and a reduction in competitive intensity in customer acquisitions, to ensure a sustained revival. The latter two factors are not entirely in Vi’s control, and the brokerage firm would expect competitive intensity to increase if Vi becomes more competitive on subscriber additions.