GIFT Nifty contracts hit record open interest; Advent sells 2% in ABCL

GIFT Nifty contracts set an all-time high open interest of $21.23 billion (₹1.86 trillion) as of October 24, 2025. The record level, representing 410,100 contracts, surpassed the previous peak of $20.84 billion. Trading operations in GIFT Nifty began on July 3, 2023. As of October 24, cumulative volumes have crossed 52.22 million, with total turnover exceeding $2.37 trillion, the exchange said.

Advent sells 2% stake in Aditya Birla Cap

Jomei Investments on Tuesday offloaded 2.04 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital. The Advent Group firm sold 53.2 million shares at ₹308 apiece to raise ₹1,628 crore. Among the buyers were Plutus Wealth, Norges Bank, HDFC Life, ITI Mutual Fund, and SBI MF. Shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed 15 per cent higher at ₹310.6 .