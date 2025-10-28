GIFT Nifty contracts hit record open interest; Advent sells 2% in ABCL

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
GIFT Nifty contracts set an all-time high open interest of $21.23 billion (₹1.86 trillion) as of October 24, 2025. The record level, representing 410,100 contracts, surpassed the previous peak of $20.84 billion. Trading operations in GIFT Nifty began on July 3, 2023. As of October 24, cumulative volumes have crossed 52.22 million, with total turnover exceeding $2.37 trillion, the exchange said.
Advent sells 2% stake in Aditya Birla Cap
Jomei Investments on Tuesday offloaded 2.04 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital. The Advent Group firm sold 53.2 million shares at ₹308 apiece to raise ₹1,628 crore. Among the buyers were Plutus Wealth, Norges Bank, HDFC Life, ITI Mutual Fund, and SBI MF. Shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed 15 per cent higher at ₹310.6.
Sebi to simplify mutual fund fee structures
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to mutual fund fee structures as it sought a more transparent break-up of costs that investors are charged, according to a consultation paper published on its website on Tuesday. Investors are charged a fee called expense ratio to pay for the mutual fund’s operating expenses, which is deducted from net asset value (NAV) of the fund. The proposed changes to expense ratio is part of the overall review of mutual fund regulations to remove redundant rules and usher in transparency, the regulator said. Sebi has proposed that these fees should exclude all costs including brokerage and taxes, and the break-up must be disclosed upfront. The proposal marks a departure from Sebi’s 2023 approach to include these charges in total expenses. That approach had been met with a pushback from the industry, which manages ₹75.61 trillion ($860.23 billion).Reuters
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.