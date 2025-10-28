Home / Markets / News / GIFT Nifty contracts hit record open interest; Advent sells 2% in ABCL

GIFT Nifty contracts hit record open interest; Advent sells 2% in ABCL

GIFT Nifty hits record $21.23 billion open interest; Advent sells 2% in Aditya Birla Capital for ₹1,628 crore; Sebi plans simpler, more transparent mutual fund fee structure

markets, Sensex, nifty
Shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed 15 per cent higher at ₹310.6.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GIFT Nifty contracts set an all-time high open interest of $21.23 billion (₹1.86 trillion) as of October 24, 2025. The record level, representing 410,100 contracts, surpassed the previous peak of $20.84 billion. Trading operations in GIFT Nifty began on July 3, 2023. As of October 24, cumulative volumes have crossed 52.22 million, with total turnover exceeding $2.37 trillion, the exchange said.
 
Advent sells 2% stake in Aditya Birla Cap 
Jomei Investments on Tuesday offloaded 2.04 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Capital. The Advent Group firm sold 53.2 million shares at ₹308 apiece to raise ₹1,628 crore. Among the buyers were Plutus Wealth, Norges Bank, HDFC Life, ITI Mutual Fund, and SBI MF. Shares of Aditya Birla Capital closed 15 per cent higher at ₹310.6.
 
Sebi to simplify mutual fund fee structures 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed changes to mutual fund fee structures as it sought a more transparent break-up of costs that investors are charged, according to a consultation paper published on its website on Tuesday. Investors are charged a fee called expense ratio to pay for the mutual fund’s operating expenses, which is deducted from net asset value (NAV) of the fund. The proposed changes to expense ratio is part of the overall review of mutual fund regulations to remove redundant rules and usher in transparency, the regulator said. Sebi has proposed that these fees should exclude all costs including brokerage and taxes, and the break-up must be disclosed upfront. The proposal marks a departure from Sebi’s 2023 approach to include these charges in total expenses. That approach had been met with a pushback from the industry, which manages ₹75.61 trillion ($860.23 billion).  Reuters

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Set for the best month since Nov 2024, is Nifty IT out of the woods?

UBS finds emerging markets attractive; India among preferred bets

Premium

Growth revival in H2 key for Supreme Industries after weak Q2 show

Premium

Domestic expansion, Europe recovery to drive growth for Tata Steel

Sebi seeks details after MCX hit by four-hour outage, probe underway

Topics :SEBIAditya Birla CapitalGift NiftyMutual Funds

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story