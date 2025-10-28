Sebi seeks details after MCX hit by four-hour outage, probe underway

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has sought details from the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) after a four-hour trading disruption, said sources.

On Tuesday, the country’s largest commodities bourse faced a technical glitch, rekindling concerns among market participants about its trading infrastructure.

“Due to a technical issue at the exchange, the commencement of trading on Tuesday, October 28, was delayed. Operations were shifted to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and trading resumed at 1:25 pm. All trading systems are now functioning normally,” MCX said in a statement.

The exchange has launched an internal investigation into the cause of the issue.

Several market participants complained that trading could not be carried out even through the DR site. MCX shares fell 2 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 9,117 apiece. Sources said the market regulator also questioned senior exchange officials about the glitch. Emailed queries to Sebi remained unanswered at press time. Repeated glitches unsettle traders “Such technical issues deteriorate trust in the ecosystem. It is pertinent that confidence is restored among market participants. MCX must work on its infrastructure to ensure such outages do not occur again,” said Rakesh Kumar Jain, president, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI).

The association is scheduled to meet the MCX chairperson on Friday to discuss the recurring outages. Sources said the issue stemmed from database errors, and the exchange is expected to submit its investigative report to Sebi by Wednesday. Experts noted that when trading is delayed beyond 45 minutes, Sebi seeks a report from the exchange. The regulator could also consider financial disincentives if the lapse is deemed significant, especially for interruptions lasting over 75 minutes. “We are committed to identifying the cause and implementing corrective measures. Updates on our findings and subsequent actions will be shared in due course,” MCX said.

Second delay in four months This is not the first time MCX has faced such an incident. In July, the exchange reported an hour-long delay in opening trade, citing repeated database issues that disrupted overnight clearing processes. Earlier, in February 2024, a similar outage lasting over four hours occurred due to slow backend file processing for member systems. Repeated technical issues have unsettled brokers and traders, prompting calls for regulatory intervention. “MCX has seen multiple technical issues—three to four incidents in the past few months alone—raising serious concerns about the stability and reliability of its trading infrastructure,” said Narinder Wadhwa, managing director, SKI Capital.