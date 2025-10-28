Home / Markets / News / Domestic expansion, Europe recovery to drive growth for Tata Steel

Domestic expansion, Europe recovery to drive growth for Tata Steel

Tata Steel's growth to be powered by capacity expansion in India, cost savings and a turnaround in its European operations amid a strong demand outlook

Tata Steel
Tata Steel is expected to generate strong operating cash flow (OCF) of ₹95,700 crore, enough to fund annual expansion costs of about ₹16,000 crore without adding leverage.
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
There is growing optimism for Tata Steel on the back of robust domestic demand, improving European operations, and moderate valuations. A combination of capacity expansion, efficiency gains, higher asset utilisation, and better operating leverage is expected to drive margin expansion over the next few years.
 
While some investor concerns persist about the potential loss of iron ore mines post-FY30, Tata Steel is likely to retain its cost leadership due to non-auctioned captive mines. By the end of FY26, Tata Steel Europe is projected to turn operating profit positive, providing a major boost to consolidated performance.
 
Domestic capacity expansion on track
 
The company is expanding its India capacity to tap into strong demand, targeting an increase from 26.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in FY25 to 40 mtpa by FY30. The commissioning of a 5 mtpa integrated facility at Kalinganagar — taking total capacity to 8 mtpa — came at an investment of ₹27,000 crore. The next phase (Phase III) will raise capacity to 13 mtpa.
 
Other major projects include scaling up Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) from 1 mtpa to 4.5 mtpa, setting up a 0.75 mtpa electric arc furnace (EAF) at Ludhiana by FY27, and expanding Meramandali from 5.6 mtpa to 8.2 mtpa. In Europe, Tata Steel is transitioning toward green steelmaking, with Port Talbot in the UK being converted to a 3 mtpa EAF and a gas-based route under evaluation at Ijmuiden, Netherlands.
 
Steel demand outlook and price trends
 
India’s steel demand is projected to grow 8–10 per cent over FY26–27, supported by infrastructure and manufacturing momentum. Imports declined 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3 mt in the first half of FY26, while exports rose 23 per cent to 2.3 mt, aided by higher shipments to the European Union, Middle East, and Africa.
 
Domestic hot rolled coil (HRC) prices stood at ₹49,500 per tonne in Q2FY26, while landed steel prices from China are about 15 per cent higher. This gap suggests room for further domestic price recovery in H2FY26, helped by stable input costs and stronger demand.
 
Europe operations near profitability
 
The European business is moving toward breakeven amid restructuring and cost optimisation. Operating losses have narrowed from $76 per tonne in Q2FY25 to a gain of $8 per tonne in Q1FY26 due to lower energy costs and improved efficiency. With the UK blast furnace shutdown and ramp-up in the Netherlands, operating profit is expected to rise to $70 per tonne by FY28.
 
The company’s cost-saving initiatives across India, the UK, and the Netherlands — totalling ₹11,500 crore — have already yielded ₹4,400 crore, including ₹2,900 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Strong cash flow and balance sheet
 
Tata Steel is expected to generate strong operating cash flow (OCF) of ₹95,700 crore, enough to fund annual expansion costs of about ₹16,000 crore without adding leverage. Net debt stood at ₹84,800 crore as of Q1FY26, translating to a net debt-to-operating profit ratio of 3.21 times as of June 2025.
 
The Netherlands decarbonisation project, supported by the Dutch government, is progressing through the engineering and capital cost estimation stage. Meanwhile, in the UK, construction has begun on a 3 mtpa EAF project at Port Talbot aimed at reducing both costs and emissions.
 
Valuation and outlook
 
Tata Steel trades at two times its price-to-book value (P/BV). Assuming a book value of ₹90 by Q2FY27 and a valuation upgrade to 2.5 times P/BV, the fair value estimate of ₹225 implies an upside of around ₹44–45 per share.
 
The domestic business offers strong earnings visibility until FY30, with management estimating an operating profit uplift of ₹3,500 crore by FY27. Though the post-FY30 auction of captive iron ore mines may raise costs, the focus on domestic capacity building and self-reliance is expected to cushion profitability.

Topics :The CompassTata Steelsteel demandMarkets

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

