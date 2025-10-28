Growth revival in H2 key for Supreme Industries after weak Q2 show

A weak operating performance in the September quarter and a muted near-term outlook led to a 4 per cent fall in the stock price of the country’s largest plastic pipe maker, Supreme Industries. The stock was the biggest loser on the BSE 200 in trade. It is down about 10 per cent over the past year and has underperformed the Sensex and the Nifty during this period.

For Q2 FY26, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven largely by a 12 per cent increase in volumes. However, realisations declined 5 per cent due to falling polymer prices. Growth was led by the plastic pipe segment, which recorded volume growth of 17.2 per cent on a low base and value growth of 11.4 per cent.

Margins hit by weak realisations Operating profit margins fell 160 basis points Y-o-Y to 12.4 per cent, below estimates. The decline was attributed to lower raw polymer prices, which impacted overall realisations. The company said the plastic piping business for agricultural applications was adversely affected by the early arrival of monsoons. Prolonged rainfall further weighed on demand, leading to a decline in volumes in this segment. Project demand from both the Centre and the state governments was also subdued, impacting overall performance. However, the company expects the piping segment to pick up in the second half of the fiscal year, driven by strong demand from plumbing and agriculture.

FY26 guidance intact despite Q2 miss Despite the weak quarter, Supreme Industries has retained its FY26 guidance of 15–17 per cent volume growth for the plastic piping business and 12–14 per cent growth across all segments. This optimism is based on improving demand in the housing and agriculture sectors, stable prices following the implementation of anti-dumping duties, and additional capacity from the Wavin acquisition. The company continues to focus on value-added products, which rose 18 per cent Y-o-Y, and is targeting higher exports, which currently contribute less than 3 per cent of sales. Brokerages divided on near-term outlook

Motilal Oswal Research has a buy rating on the stock, expecting growth momentum to pick up in H2 FY26 on the back of stable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices and demand growth in housing and agriculture. Analysts led by Meet Jain project revenue growth of 12 per cent and operating and net profit growth of 20 per cent over FY25–28, supported by capacity additions, improved utilisation, a higher value-added product mix, and no inventory losses. ICICI Securities, however, has cut its FY26 and FY27 net profit estimates by 11.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, citing weak demand and rising competition. Analysts Arun Baid and Nikunj Shah have maintained a hold rating, stating that valuations offer limited upside.