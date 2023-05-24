Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Nevertheless, a few selective stocks, like Gland Pharma, PVR INOX, Siemens, Upl and JK Paper, continue to slide lower demonstrating a bearish engulfing sentiment. Among this lists, shares of JK Paper slipped to fresh yearly lows on Wednesday.

The benchmark indices on Wednesday opened on a negative note, but managed to reverse in early hour to stay afloat in green. The BSE Sensex was up 121 or 0.20 per cent to 62098, while Nifty 50 rose 30 points or 0.16 per cent to 18378.