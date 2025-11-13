Global stablecoin market crosses $300 billion in m-cap, says report

The global stablecoin market crossed a total capitalisation of $300 billion in October 2025, with daily average transaction volumes reaching $3.1 trillion, according to a Binance Research report.

This comes as stablecoins are expanding from their early role in crypto trading into wider use across payments, savings, and business transactions.

Monthly stablecoin payments have grown to over $10 billion as of August 2025, with 63 per cent of the volume cornered by business-to-business (B2B) transactions.

However, trading continues to account for 88.2 per cent of total stablecoin transaction value.

The report added that around 88 per cent of Binance’s monthly active users interact with non-trading products such as savings, payments, and conversions.

“As a digitally native, programmable, 24/7 operational, borderless form of money, stablecoins could be the gateway to a broad range of new financial products, businesses, and functionality encompassing trading, credit, payments, savings, and more,” the report said. The focus on stablecoins for payments comes on the back of high transaction costs merchants have to bear when interacting with legacy systems. The report added that stablecoins offer an alternative payments system to traditional payment rails, especially since merchants continue to pay a high fee for payments such as those accepted via credit cards. Meanwhile, the market continues to be concentrated, with USDT and USDC together accounting for 84 per cent of circulating supply.