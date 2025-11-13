Home / Markets / News / Worst may be over for Asian Paints, but prospects still far from bright

Worst may be over for Asian Paints, but prospects still far from bright

Volume growth in low double digits and lower raw material costs lifted margins for Asian Paints, though management remains cautious amid intense rivalry and extended monsoon impact

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product
premium
Asian Paints posted 14% profit growth in Q2FY26 as volumes rose and margins improved despite stiff competition.
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian Paints reported a good performance for the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), with some help from base effects, despite strong competition and extended monsoon. Volume grew in low double digits in the key domestic decorative paints, and value in that segment grew by 6 per cent. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and PAT (profit after tax) grew 14 per cent. Asian Paints also defended market share better after several quarters where it had lost ground to Birla Opus.
 
Standalone revenues grew 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,360 crore after several quarters of revenue declines. There was double-digit growth in the industrial segment (in both auto and non-auto) as well as in the international business where Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Egypt did well. The divestment of loss-making operations in Indonesia also eased some stress.
 
Margin pressures, however, remain and are unlikely to ease, given the intense competition in the industry. The management said growth (and by implication, demand) pickup was seen across rural and urban geographies and in economy, premium and luxury product segments. Management issued an incrementally positive demand outlook, guiding for mid-single digit value growth in FY26, with volume growth expectation of 8-10 per cent Y-o-Y. However, management also said it would be cautious and conservative for the next three-six months, though it expected momentum to sustain in industrial and international segments.
 
Lower crude oil prices contributed to lower raw material costs, driving operating profit margin (OPM) expansion of over 200 basis points (bps). Management reiterated near-term OPM guidance of 18-20 per cent, noting that the backward integration project is on track for phase-1 commissioning in Q1FY27, which may lift margins by 1-2 per cent. The company beat peers on volumes. Commentary from paint majors such as Birla, Akzo and Indigo points to some volume recovery.
 
Competitive dynamics are stiff with newcomer Birla Opus having established an initial dealer base of 50,000. The battle to retain or gain market share will continue, and this will shave margins despite the benign raw material situations and backward integration projects. Brand-building spends will be elevated as a result, and the services segment remains crucial since it’s a key differentiator.
 
All products did well. However, premium/luxury emulsions and interior finishes did much better than exterior due to monsoons while waterproofing and construction chemicals (CC) grew in double-digits. The new products' sales salience is over 15 per cent. The ancillary Home Décor Kitchen and bath business revenue declined by 5-7 per cent, and the decorative lighting business revenue dropped 15 per cent.
 
The industry saw an aggregate 3.5-4 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth. Demand improved in September and early October. Advertisement spends are higher than peers, focused on micro-regional campaigns, and expectations are that volume growth will be higher than value. Over the past six-nine months, the company has strengthened relationships with dealers and distributors, focusing on improving its return on investment (ROI) and driving higher retail volumes. New product development (NPD) contributed over 15 per cent to total revenue.
 
Industry insiders believe that demand pressure has peaked but will stay stable at current high intensity. Given benign raw material costs, earnings expectations could see upgrades and, in turn, this may lead to valuation upgrades as well. The stock market response to the results was very positive. However, some analysts consider the current valuations rich, given the competition and also possible cost escalation if the rupee falls, or crude oil prices rise.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IT recovery key for Info Edge as Q2 growth lags on weak hiring trends

Sebi proposes IPO rule tweaks with lock-in fix, simpler disclosure format

Infomerics settles case with Sebi; NSE investor accounts cross 240 mn

Rupee weakens despite decline in dollar and oil prices; ends at 88.66/$

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat; Metal, Realty shine; PSBs, FMCG lag

Topics :The CompassAsian PaintsMarketsQ2 results

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story