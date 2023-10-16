Home / Markets / News / Global top tech firms lose over $600 bn in m-cap in quarter ending Sept

Global top tech firms lose over $600 bn in m-cap in quarter ending Sept

Among the top 25, NVIDIA added another $19 billion to its market value in the third quarter, despite a modest 1.86 per cent growth

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
The top 25 global technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tencent, Samsung, Oracle, and Accenture, lost over $600 billion in market capitalisation, according to a recent report by London-based analytics firm GlobalData.

The report indicated that most leading technology stocks were impacted by factors such as high bond yields, a receding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market rally from its June 2023 highs, and sluggish global economic conditions exacerbated by rising oil prices in the past quarter.

Gracio Benher, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, noted, "Apple’s stock reached a market capitalisation of $3.07 trillion on July 31, 2023. However, it was subsequently affected by China's decision to expand its ban on Apple products to state companies and government-sponsored entities."

Although China later denied issuing such a directive, the stock had already been impacted. Apple's shares were also affected by projected soft demand for the iPhone 15 over the coming year, although investors remain optimistic about the company’s long-term innovative potential.

Contrastingly, Alphabet and Meta Platforms gained market value of over $145 billion and $46 billion, respectively, in Q3-2023. Alphabet's stock price was buoyed by new opportunities in generative AI and its emerging credibility as a competitor to ChatGPT.

In the semiconductor sector, companies like ASML, AMD, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials saw market value erosion, while NVIDIA and Intel continued on a growth trajectory. Among the top 25, NVIDIA added another $19 billion to its market value in the third quarter, despite a modest 1.86 per cent growth. Since the start of 2023, the chipmaker’s share price has surged by an impressive 196 per cent.

Looking ahead to the last quarter of calendar year 2023, Benher believes that deflated tech stocks may receive a boost from strong third-quarter earnings, supported by robust consumer demand and a resilient US economy. "However, volatile economic conditions, fuelled by factors such as rising oil prices and the Israel-Palestine conflict, could hinder a potential rally," he cautioned.


Topics :Apple IncSamsungTech firmsMicrosoftAmazonmarket capitalisation

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

