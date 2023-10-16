Global top tech firms lose over $600 bn in m-cap in quarter ending Sept

The top 25 global technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tencent, Samsung, Oracle, and Accenture, lost over $600 billion in market capitalisation, according to a recent report by London-based analytics firm GlobalData.

The report indicated that most leading technology stocks were impacted by factors such as high bond yields, a receding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market rally from its June 2023 highs, and sluggish global economic conditions exacerbated by rising oil prices in the past quarter.

Gracio Benher, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, noted, "Apple’s stock reached a market capitalisation of $3.07 trillion on July 31, 2023. However, it was subsequently affected by China's decision to expand its ban on Apple products to state companies and government-sponsored entities."



Although China later denied issuing such a directive, the stock had already been impacted. Apple's shares were also affected by projected soft demand for the iPhone 15 over the coming year, although investors remain optimistic about the company’s long-term innovative potential.