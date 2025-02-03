Here's why Shakti Pumps share gained 6% from day's low on February 3

Shakti Pumps share price: Shakti Pumps share price rose as much as 5.73 per cent from day’s low of Rs 869.15, to hit an intraday high of Rs 919 per share on Monday, February 3.

The uptick in Shakti Pumps share price came after the company announced the additional tie-up for DCR cell-based Solar Module for FY 2025-26.

The company has an existing partnership with Mundra Solar PV Limited (Adani) and Premier Energies Ltd. for the supply of DCR cell based Solar Module. Shakti Pumps has also tied-up with ReNew Photovoltaic Private Limited for an additional supply of Rs 1,300 crore DCR cell based Solar Module.

The new partnership is expected to further boost the company's growth trajectory, Shakti Pumps said.

About Shakti Pumps

Shakti Pumps is a leading manufacturer of innovative water pumping solutions, offering a wide range of products such as submersible pumps, solar pumps, pressure booster pumps, and wastewater pumps.

In addition to pumps, the company also provides controllers, mechanical seals, and other essential components. Known for their quality and durability, Shakti Pumps’ products cater to diverse applications, including irrigation, horticulture, domestic water supply, and commercial and industrial needs.

Founded by the Patidar family in 1982 in Rau (Indore), Shakti Pumps has grown into a global player with exports to over 120 countries.

The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, has an annual capacity of 500,000 pumps and adheres to stringent national and international standards.

With a strong focus on research and development, Shakti Pumps reinvests 3-4 per cent of its net profit into innovation, ensuring its products remain cutting-edge and reliable.

The market capitalisation of Shakti Pumps is Rs 11,047.35 crore, according to BSE. The 52-week high Shakti Pumps share is Rs 1,398, while its 52-week low is Rs 187,21 apiece.

At 12:10 PM, Shakti Pumps share was trading 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 919 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.71 per cent lower at 76,952.48 levels.