GMR Airports Infra shares slip on weak Q1; Net loss widens to Rs 141 cr

GMR Airports Infrastructure shares fall: Shares of Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure fell 2.58 per cent to Rs 92.30 during intra-day trades on Wednesday, following the company's weaker financial results for the first quarter of current financial year.

In the first quarter of FY25, GMR Airports Infrastructure's revenue from operations jumped 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) to Rs 2,402.20 crore, up from Rs 2,017.63 crore reported in Q1FY24. However, the total loss attributed to the owners of the company widened to Rs 141.65 crore from Rs 29.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's Ebitda stood at Rs 1,016.35 crore in Q1FY25, compared to Rs 860.28 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (GIL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports, as well as pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined as a strategic partner in 2020 and is now a co-promoter in GIL.

GMR Airports Infrastructure enjoys a market capitalization of Rs 97,934.50 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index. BSE analytics reflect that the company's shares have yielded a return of 15.47 percent year-to-date.

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure have advanced 11.18 per cent in the last three months, 3.17 percent in the last six months, and 75.24 per cent in the last year.

GMR Airports Infrastructure shares have multiplied investors' wealth in the last two years, with a sprint of 168.70 per cent during the period, as per BSE analytics.

Shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure have a 52-week range of Rs 103.70-51.62.

At around 02:20 PM, the company's shares were quoted at Rs 92.75, reflecting a fall of 2.11 per cent from their previous close of Rs 94.75 on the BSE.